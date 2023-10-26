The Tangy Ingredient For Hot Dog Chili Sauce You Already Have On Hand

It's game day, the beers are flowing, and there's hope your favorite team might make it (this time). While the winner is undecided, the food is sure never to disappoint. On a flimsy paper plate, wrapped in a white paper napkin, is a hot dog smothered in chili. It's sloppy, hearty, and iconically delicious. This time, instead of following the usual recipe, why not turn up the tang and elevate that chili sauce with a bit of mustard?

Mustard has that undeniably tart tang that's simultaneously warm and earthy. When mixed into chili sauce, it injects a level of acidity, which adds brightness to the rich flavor of the tomatoes and melds well into the spicy taste of the chilies. It's common to see mustard powder or ground mustard used in chili dog recipes, but why not use mustard spread instead? It's a match made in tangy heaven, especially when it's then layered atop hot dogs.

Different varieties of mustard will impart different flavor nuances, so it's essential to consider which you use and why. Do your hot dogs a favor and feature chili sauce. It's a sure bet to win game day, regardless of the match results.