The Trader Joe's Summer Pie Shoppers Say Is 'Spectacular'

Summer often means new seasonal items at grocery stores, but it's not usually as exciting as it is at Trader Joe's. Known for its richness of unique store brand items, seasonal changes bring both new items to try and returning favorites. And one of the latest returning desserts is, as one Reddit user put it, "a summer staple." The frozen Key Lime Pie is back.

One Reddit user raved that this small, approximately 6-inch frozen pie has "been a consistent buy for years, it's so good." Another person confessed to Reddit that, although they don't even like Key Lime Pie, they were "currently eating the [Trader Joe's] leftovers for the 3rd day in a row." The box recommends thawing, but one fan on Reddit asserted that "straight out of the freezer is the move."

Key Lime Pie enthusiasts have surely had better, but one such Reddit user admitted that "it is rather satisfying and better than their lemon bars by quite a bit." And those frozen lemon bars are already one of Trader Joe's best non-ice cream frozen desserts, so for the Key Lime Pie to be even better than that is exceptional.