Not Tuna, Not Salmon: This Fish Adds The Most Omega-3 To Your Diet
Omega-3 fatty acids are essential polyunsaturated fats linked to many health benefits, including healthy brain and heart function as well as improved mental health, reduced inflammation, better sleep, and more. One type of omega-3, alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), is found in plants, but the other two, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), are only naturally found in fish — making this marine protein important to human health.
But omega-3 levels in fish are almost as varied as the species itself. Mackerel sits atop the omega-3 pyramid with 2 grams of EPA and DHA omega-3s per 3-ounce serving. And more common fish are far behind: fresh bluefin tuna only has 1 gram of omega-3s per serving, and canned tuna has even less. Wild Atlantic salmon doesn't fare much better, at 1⅕ grams; farmed varieties get closer, at almost 1¾ grams, but are still lapped by the humble mackerel.
The human body cannot produce enough omega-3s on its own, making their consumption vital. And the quality of fish oil pills and other supplements varies widely, so they shouldn't be taken without talking to a doctor. But, for most people, it's easy to just add fish to their diets. And for omega-3 content, it's hard to do better than mackerel — though there may be easier options.
Mackerel meets its omega-3 match
Though delicious and nutritious, mackerel may not be the easiest fish to find at your local grocery store, even though it's usually canned. But many stores carry canned sardines, which also have about 2 grams of omega-3s per 3-ounce serving. Their vitamin-rich nature also makes them one of the underestimated canned foods people should be eating more.
Both mackerel and sardines have a not-undeserving reputation for a strong fishiness in their smell and taste. Some people find this off-putting enough to avoid them, but as with other strongly flavored foods, a little acidity brings a lot of balance to sardines — and mackerel, for that matter. Even just a spritz of lemon juice helps tame the taste of the sea and makes the fish more pleasant to eat.
Sardines also don't have to be eaten straight out of the can. There are many great ways to upgrade canned sardines: make them into a spread, add them to a compound butter, use them as pizza and pasta toppings, and many more. Or, for a decadent little treat, just crisp them up in a hot pan on their own. And many of the same tips work for canned mackerel as well, if you can find it.