Not Tuna, Not Salmon: This Fish Adds The Most Omega-3 To Your Diet

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential polyunsaturated fats linked to many health benefits, including healthy brain and heart function as well as improved mental health, reduced inflammation, better sleep, and more. One type of omega-3, alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), is found in plants, but the other two, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), are only naturally found in fish — making this marine protein important to human health.

But omega-3 levels in fish are almost as varied as the species itself. Mackerel sits atop the omega-3 pyramid with 2 grams of EPA and DHA omega-3s per 3-ounce serving. And more common fish are far behind: fresh bluefin tuna only has 1 gram of omega-3s per serving, and canned tuna has even less. Wild Atlantic salmon doesn't fare much better, at 1⅕ grams; farmed varieties get closer, at almost 1¾ grams, but are still lapped by the humble mackerel.

The human body cannot produce enough omega-3s on its own, making their consumption vital. And the quality of fish oil pills and other supplements varies widely, so they shouldn't be taken without talking to a doctor. But, for most people, it's easy to just add fish to their diets. And for omega-3 content, it's hard to do better than mackerel — though there may be easier options.