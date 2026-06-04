This Is Hands Down The Best Breyers Ice Cream On Shelves
Picking a favorite ice cream flavor from any brand, let alone an iconic brand like Breyers, is no easy task. But there's something to be said for "tried and true," and when it comes to Breyers ice cream, there is one classic flavor that stands out from the rest: chocolate.
Not only was Breyers chocolate ice cream ranked number one in a Daily Meal Breyers taste test, but it's also a favorite of passionate fans. The ice cream has more than 260 reviews on the Breyers website with an overall rating of 4½ stars, one of the highest-rated ice creams. One reviewer on the Breyer's website wrote, "Simply delicious! Been eating Breyer's chocolate ice cream for decades. And it's the only ice cream I will buy in any store."
Chocolate may not be one of the most popular ice cream flavors in America, but those who love it are steadfast in their opinions, and this one does not disappoint. Breyers chocolate ice cream comes out on top thanks to its balanced flavor, inviting (but not too strong) chocolate aroma, and just-right texture. Its creamy consistency and rich cocoa notes make this classic ice cream a winner (and a great option to reach for when you are trying to pick out a high-quality ice cream in the freezer aisle).
What Makes Breyers Ice Cream So Special?
With more than 40 flavors, Breyers ice cream is an American institution. The brand was founded in 1866 by William P. Breyer of Philadelphia. Breyers ice cream was a hit with the locals, and by 1882, he had opened his first ice cream shop and was also selling it out of the back of his horse-drawn wagon. More than 150 years after Breyer whipped up his first gallon of homemade ice cream, Breyers has grown into a national brand that is sold in major retailers across the country.
Along with its rich history, Breyers is also known for its ingredients. When Breyer made his first batch of ice cream, it included just a few: cream, pure cane sugar, and nuts. While the ice cream company has added a few elements in recent years, Breyers chocolate ice cream keeps its ingredient count to seven (and you're able to pronounce them all, too). Today, Breyers maintains its promise to use quality ingredients like Grade A milk from American farmers, along with those that are naturally sourced and sustainably farmed.
To back up its claims about quality ingredients, Breyers partners with the Rainforest Alliance, an organization that certifies products crafted from sustainable farming and foresting practices. This means not only does your ice cream taste great, but it's also socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable, too.