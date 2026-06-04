This Is Hands Down The Best Breyers Ice Cream On Shelves

Picking a favorite ice cream flavor from any brand, let alone an iconic brand like Breyers, is no easy task. But there's something to be said for "tried and true," and when it comes to Breyers ice cream, there is one classic flavor that stands out from the rest: chocolate.

Not only was Breyers chocolate ice cream ranked number one in a Daily Meal Breyers taste test, but it's also a favorite of passionate fans. The ice cream has more than 260 reviews on the Breyers website with an overall rating of 4½ stars, one of the highest-rated ice creams. One reviewer on the Breyer's website wrote, "Simply delicious! Been eating Breyer's chocolate ice cream for decades. And it's the only ice cream I will buy in any store."

Chocolate may not be one of the most popular ice cream flavors in America, but those who love it are steadfast in their opinions, and this one does not disappoint. Breyers chocolate ice cream comes out on top thanks to its balanced flavor, inviting (but not too strong) chocolate aroma, and just-right texture. Its creamy consistency and rich cocoa notes make this classic ice cream a winner (and a great option to reach for when you are trying to pick out a high-quality ice cream in the freezer aisle).