How To Pick The Highest-Quality Ice Cream In The Freezer Aisle

Peruse the freezer aisle at your local grocery store, and you'll find several ice cream brands made with the highest and lowest quality ingredients. At first glance, it can be tricky to figure out which ones are of the top-grade variety when they have similar premium packaging and attractive labelling. While comparing the cost of each item can give you a useful idea, this isn't always a reliable move (some brands have high price points but are packed with thickeners and stabilizers to mimic the consistency of a superior product). The answer is to check two things: the ingredients list and the weight.

The best quality ice creams are made with simple ingredients, such as heavy cream and eggs. It's the high fat content in each of these components that gives the dessert its luscious quality, smooth texture, and satisfying flavor. Super-premium ice creams need to have a minimum of 15% fat, whereas standard varieties require at least 10%.

Lower-quality ice creams with less butterfat produce a similarly creamy texture without the extra cost by employing cheaper ingredients, such as palm oil, water, and stabilizers, as well as artificial colors and flavors. Analyze the label, and you should be able to discern whether you've picked up an ice cream with a short list of quality ingredients or one that's packed with hard-to-pronounce additives. The weight of your tub of ice cream is another clue. It should feel hefty in your hand in comparison to its size.