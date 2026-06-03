A cherry tomato salad dressed in a punchy vinaigrette makes for an incredibly vibrant addition to a summer picnic table (you can even stuff your tomatoes for a bite-sized take on Caprese). But the one thing that tops it? Making your dish with cherry tomatoes you've harvested from your own vegetable garden. Sweet, juicy, and adorably cute, these diminutive fellas are actually packed with flavor if you grow them in the right conditions. While you must take care to water your tomatoes sufficiently and protect them from bugs like aphids, you should also provide them with a structure to grow up against. For the juiciest cherry tomatoes, plant them along a fence so they can flourish and multiply.

Cherry tomato plants can grow up to 6 feet tall and produce lots of green foliage in all directions. If they don't have a structure to guide them, they can often begin to droop, which will affect the quality of your harvest. A thriving tomato plant can also become heavy, putting pressure on the stalks. Purposefully stationing your tomato plants against a fence works well because you can weave the stalk through the gaps in the pickets or tie them to finer poles. Twine made with cotton or jute is an easy fix, but you can also use plant clips. As your tomatoes grow, the fence will provide a road map of sorts for the fruit to follow, allowing you to prune back smaller shoots easily, too.