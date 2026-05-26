Protect Larger Tomatoes In Your Garden With This Foolproof Tip

Tomato plants require consistent TLC to flourish. From watering them regularly and pruning their leaves to staving off insects, it can feel like a full-time job to manifest the perfect ruby-red harvest. One way to protect larger tomatoes in your garden is to use a stake to support them versus a tomato cage.

High winds can cause flimsy cages that haven't been driven deep into the soil to topple over. The weight of larger varieties of tomatoes can also put pressure on lightweight cages and pull them down, causing the plant to bend and become damaged. Moreover, the tomatoes themselves are forced to grow within the confines of the cage, making the space overcrowded. This makes it trickier to prune the leaves, which is vital to giving tomato plants plenty of airflow for effective growth. For instance, vigorous Cordon tomatoes grow tall and need support to thrive, but the shoots on the side have to be pruned so the plant can focus its energies on producing fruit.

A stake, on the other hand, doesn't confine the tomatoes and allows them to grow more freely with a similar level of support. You can drive one large stake into the ground to act as a vertical aid and tie the shoots to it to encourage them to grow without snapping under the weight of heavier varieties, like beefsteaks, heirlooms, and bush tomatoes. However, smaller canes, placed wherever a need arises, can work equally as well.