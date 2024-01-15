For A Bite-Sized Take On Caprese, Stuff Some Cherry Tomatoes

While it may have begun as a patriotic nod to the native land, caprese salad is now a colorful addition to tables around the world. The island of Capri is widely credited as the birthplace of this simple dish, which combines the Italian flag's red, white, and green. Although there are questions regarding the origins of the first caprese salad, there's no doubt about its popularity.

Caprese salad is a balance of tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella served as an appetizer, side dish, or weeknight dinner. Traditionally, the tomato and mozzarella for the caprese salad are thickly sliced and then topped with basil, seasonings, and olive oil. For this bite-sized variation, swap out the larger tomato for a smaller cherry tomato and put the ingredients inside instead of laying them out flat. This version is perfectly poppable while maintaining the same trademark flavors as the original. It's a great way to use cherry tomatoes and hits the mark when the goal is to create easy-to-handle finger foods.