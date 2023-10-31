Is It Worth Freezing Fresh Cherry Tomatoes?

Cherry tomatoes go well with everything. Think: a cherry tomato and basil salad, or even as a side to a feta-stuffed salmon. They're versatile and tasty to the point that it's a shame that cherry tomatoes aren't available everywhere all year round. Their season changes from place to place and depending on where you are, they might be available only during the summer. However, there's a way to make sure you always have cherry tomatoes at home, and that's by freezing them fresh to enjoy the taste of summertime even when the snow hits the ground.

It's important to note that thawed tomatoes will lose their texture, as well as some of their flavor, once out of the freezer, so it might not be the best idea to add thawed cherry tomatoes to a salad or a sandwich if soggy isn't what you're looking for. Frozen cherry tomatoes aren't as versatile as fresh fruit, but they can be used in multiple recipes and it's helpful to have cherry tomatoes frozen and on hand to add to dishes (and drinks!) all year round.