The 2 Ingredients That Give American Mustard Its Iconic Yellow Color

Mustard is one of the most common hot dog and hamburger toppings out there, and one of America's favorite types is the classic yellow mustard, sometimes appropriately known as American mustard. While it's true that a lot of brightly-colored American foods use artificial dyes to get their bright hues, that actually isn't the case for yellow mustard.

Rather than synthetic dyes like Yellow 5 or 6, yellow mustard traditionally gets its vibrant color from a combination of ground yellow mustard seeds and turmeric, a golden orange spice common in some Asian cuisines and many yellow-colored foods around the world.

Mustard seeds come in a variety of colors, with lighter colors having a less intense flavor, and the yellow seeds that go into yellow mustard are among the brightest. Also called white mustard seeds, they are actually closer to beige than either named color. Most of the distinctive hue comes from turmeric, whose intense colors make for both an excellent natural food dye and an extremely stubborn stain to remove from fabrics.