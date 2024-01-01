Why You Should Avoid Using Yellow Mustard In Your Salad Vinaigrette

A salad's toppings are pertinent to its overall flavor. But part of the reason restaurant-style salads are so delicious is because of the tangy dressing that coats each veggie. While purchasing a store-bought salad dressing might be easier, it's worth taking the extra time to create your own homemade vinaigrette. If you do, though, keep in mind that you'll need something to emulsify the dressing, such as mustard — but try to avoid using yellow mustard.

Most vinaigrettes contain some blend of fat and acid, such as olive oil and vinegar or mayonnaise and lemon juice. And they're often paired with something a little spicy, such as mustard, because it offsets the rich, fatty flavors and also acts as an emulsifier to help bring the dressing together cohesively when it's mixed (fat and acid don't naturally combine so an emulsifying agent like mustard helps this process). But with so many mustard varieties on the market, it's hard to know which one works best. A quick rundown: Dijon and whole grain are the best options, while yellow mustard should be avoided.