Here's How Long Mustard Will Last Once Opened

Before opening, mustard can last a few years past its best-by date — between one to two years on average — though mustard packets only last six months. The printed date on mustard is not a warning regarding when it goes bad, but rather an indication of its quality. Before opening, storing mustard in the pantry works fine, but afterward, leaving mustard in the pantry is a mistake both for flavor and shelf life. Instead, be sure to store it in the fridge. After opening, mustard only lasts one to two months in the pantry, instead of the 12 months it lasts in the refrigerator.

Dijon, whole grain, and honey mustard, however, last for longer than their classic yellow American and Chinese mustard counterparts. All of the former last between two and three years beyond the best-before date, while the latter only last for one to two years in the fridge once opened.

Mustard powder, however, lasts longer than its saucy counterparts. Not only can it be stored at room temperature unlike the others, but it also lasts between three and four years. While it doesn't spoil, it will lose much of its flavor after an extended period. If making homemade mustard, keep in mind that the storage time can vary wildly depending on what ingredients you use, lasting only a day at room temperature and between a week and a whole year in the fridge.