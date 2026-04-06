Martha Stewart's Secret For Making Cloudy Stainless Steel Shine Again

How does it work? As Martha Stewart says, start with the cleaner's instructions. Before you get started, wipe or clean any other products that might be on the surface of your stainless steel cookware. CLR Multi-Use Cleaner instructions note that you want to use this product in a well-ventilated area, so open some windows.

Mix the Calcium, Lime, and Rust Remover with warm water, using a 1:1 ratio. The product also recommends testing it on a hidden area before cleaning an entire surface. Avoid the mistake of using any abrasive sponges or clothes with your stainless steel cookware. Instead, use a microcloth and dip it into your diluted solution. Rub it on your pots and pans, going with the grain of the stainless steel. Then, after no more than 2 minutes, rinse it with cold water. If you leave it on any longer, it could ruin your pots and pans.

Stewart stresses that after you do this, you want to wash your cookware with soap and water, and rinse properly to ensure none of this cleaner's residue is left behind. CLR brand also makes CLR Stainless Steel cleaner, if you prefer a cleaner that is specifically designed for your pots and pans.