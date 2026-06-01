10 Best Fresh Fruits To Pickle This Summer
"Portlandia's" Bryce Shivers and Lisa Eversman were right when they said, "We can pickle that," because you can pickle just about anything, even fruit. Pickling dates back to 2030 BC in Mesopotamia, when cucumbers were pickled to sustain long journeys. Today, pickling is less about preservation and more about adding pops of flavor. And summer produce is begging to be pickled. Sweet fruit mixes with the salty, sour brine for a punchy, juicier, slightly addictive taste.
The basic pickling ingredients are water, white or apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar, and, of course, whatever fruit you want to pickle. You can add spices that complement your fruits, or other ingredients like garlic and peppers for some kick. Glass jars are best for pickling, and the length of time will depend on what you're making. Quick pickling in the refrigerator only takes 30 minutes, but it usually tastes best after about a week. These old-fashioned treats are great on their own, but they also elevate desserts, roasted meats, and cocktails. Pickling also extends the life of the fruit, so you can enjoy summer produce way past its peak season. While cucumbers may get all the glory, they're far from the only fruit (yes, they're a fruit) that thrives in a brine bath.
Watermelon rinds
Watermelon is a summer staple at picnics, backyard barbecues, and poolside hangs. You can pickle watermelon flesh, but don't throw those rinds away, because that's where the real magic happens. Pickling watermelon rinds results in a tangy, crisp, and almost candy-like treat you can enjoy right from the jar. A simple combo of cloves, cinnamon sticks, apple cider vinegar, and white sugar is all you need to make this one. You can add lemon, allspice, or other spices to suit your tastes. Pickled rinds work well as a relish on burgers, tossed in a salad, or atop grilled fish.
Strawberries
Strawberries are the star of many summer dishes, from shortcake to cobblers and salads, but they also shine when pickled. They hold up well to pickling as long as you leave them whole and they aren't overly ripe. Pickled strawberries are a mix of tart and sweet and work well over ice cream or muddled in a cocktail. White balsamic vinegar and pink peppercorns are great ingredients to use when pickling strawberries for a unique twist.
Peaches
A fruit that screams summer, peaches are the ultimate fruit to pickle as they lend themselves well to a variety of spices and flavor combinations. They are also the perfect balance of tart and sweet. You can use any kind, but they need to be ripe and still a bit firm. Cinnamon, ginger, and whole cloves work well. Bourbon and vanilla are also a good mix for pickling peaches if you want to eat them on their own. Pickled peaches can be used to top ice cream or to pair with cheese, and the syrup can be used in a salad dressing.
Cucamelons
These cute, tiny melons might sound strange, but cucamelons are a delicious pickled snack. They resemble mini watermelons but have the taste of tangy cucumbers, making them an ideal pickling partner. Combine fresh dill, green chiles, black peppercorns, mustard seeds, and apple cider vinegar for a zippy, flavor-packed medley. Pickled cucamelons can be swapped in for regular dill pickles on charcuterie boards, or eaten on their own.
Cherries
Cherries are the perfect finishing touch for a sundae, and pickled cherries take that perfection to the next level. They hold their shape well; just ensure you remove the pits. Cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, and vanilla bean blend well with cherries. Chili peppers and black peppercorns can also give your pickled cherries that extra kick. Throw them in your old-fashioned or Manhattan cocktail, or use them to top roasted pork chops or duck.
Plums
The plum's sweet-tart combo makes it a perfect fruit to pickle. Spices like cardamom, coriander, chilies, and cinnamon will make this fruit sing. Ensure you halve them and remove the pits. You can use pickled plums to pull together a goat cheese and toasted baguette appetizer, as a topper for roasted turkey, or served alongside vanilla bean ice cream.
Pears
Like plums, pickled pears lend themselves well to both sweet and savory dishes. They add elegance to holiday dinners and roasted meats, boost the flavor of salads, and take any grilled cheese to the next level. Cloves, allspice, ginger, and cinnamon are optimal spices for pickled pears.
Pineapples
This tropical fruit is a showstopper in summery treats like piña coladas and pineapple upside-down cakes, but it also commands attention when pickled. Its sweet flavor is an ideal match for the tart, sour brine. Combining chilis, garlic, and lime juice can elevate the flavor of pickled pineapple. You can experiment with heat levels to taste using jalapeño or habanero peppers. Add pickled pineapples to tacos, rice bowls, grilled meats, or a tropical salsa.
Persimmons
Persimmons are nutritious, sweet orange fruits that can be eaten fresh, dried, and, you guessed it, pickled. They pair well with fall spices like nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon. They usually only stay in season from October to December, so pickling them is an ideal way to enjoy them longer. For pickling, you need firm Fuyu persimmons. Peel the skin and slice them before pickling. You can pair pickled persimmons with sharp cheddar grilled cheese, on a Bahn Mi sandwich, or alongside kebabs.
Cantaloupes
Cantaloupes are another favorite fruit to cool down with in the summer. They can be enjoyed in a salad or a cocktail, but the sweet, water-rich melon can also be pickled. Cinnamon sticks, ginger, cloves, and brown sugar will bring this summer fruit to life. Ensure you choose cantaloupes that are almost fully green and feel firm before pickling. Once pickled, you can add them to grilled skewers or chop them up as a relish for burgers.