10 Best Fresh Fruits To Pickle This Summer

"Portlandia's" Bryce Shivers and Lisa Eversman were right when they said, "We can pickle that," because you can pickle just about anything, even fruit. Pickling dates back to 2030 BC in Mesopotamia, when cucumbers were pickled to sustain long journeys. Today, pickling is less about preservation and more about adding pops of flavor. And summer produce is begging to be pickled. Sweet fruit mixes with the salty, sour brine for a punchy, juicier, slightly addictive taste.

The basic pickling ingredients are water, white or apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar, and, of course, whatever fruit you want to pickle. You can add spices that complement your fruits, or other ingredients like garlic and peppers for some kick. Glass jars are best for pickling, and the length of time will depend on what you're making. Quick pickling in the refrigerator only takes 30 minutes, but it usually tastes best after about a week. These old-fashioned treats are great on their own, but they also elevate desserts, roasted meats, and cocktails. Pickling also extends the life of the fruit, so you can enjoy summer produce way past its peak season. While cucumbers may get all the glory, they're far from the only fruit (yes, they're a fruit) that thrives in a brine bath.