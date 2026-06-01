The Decision Anthony Bourdain Made That Changed Everything For His Career

Anthony Bourdain didn't start out with the goal of visiting Iran, going upriver in the Congo, or sharing a bowl of bún chả in Vietnam with a sitting president. When he started washing dishes in Provincetown, Massachusetts, his only goal was to make rent. His life-altering New Yorker essay that launched his career was just meant to give restaurant workers a laugh. When he started making TV, he saw it as a way to fund his writing. Then, when he was serious about making good television, he made one decision that transformed him from a food personality to a cultural journalist: He left the Travel Channel and moved to CNN.

The intention behind the move was to open up the world to Bourdain and his crew. While the Travel Channel allowed him to go to Haiti after the earthquake, parts of the world were still off limits. What made Bourdain aware of his boundaries with the channel was the 2006 Beirut episode of "No Reservations." When war broke out, and the U.S. Marines came to extract him, the first person he took note of was CNN correspondent Barbara Starr coming into the country. There were places Bourdain wanted to go but couldn't find a way in, and, as he told Ad Week in 2012, "CNN has the infrastructure and inclination to make those places doable."