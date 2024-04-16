The Food City Anthony Bourdain Considered One Of His All-Time Favorites

Anthony Bourdain's culinary adventures took him all over the world. From Beirut to London, the list is long, but there is one food city in particular that was easily one of his favorites. (And no, it's not New York City.)

As Bourdain shared with Maxim in 2017, a year before his death, Tokyo, Japan, held a special place in the chef's heart ever since his first visit. "I went to Tokyo the first time and my head kind of exploded. I compared it to taking my first acid trip: Nothing was ever the same for me. I just wanted more of it. If I had to agree to live in one country, or even one city, for the rest of my life, never leaving it, I'd pick Tokyo in a second," he shared.

After first laying eyes on what this bustling city had to offer, Bourdain was instantly captivated by everything about Tokyo. He loved how different it was from everything he'd previously known and quickly became smitten with Japanese culture after leaving. The chef spoke extensively about his love for the city many times after, from writing about it in his first book "Kitchen Confidential," which put him on the map, to panels at popular culinary events like The Great GoogaMooga Festival and in many episodes of his Emmy-award winning show "Parts Unknown" too. And there's one thing he especially loved about it.