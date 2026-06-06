Going To Disney World? Don't Skip This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet At Epcot
Walt Disney World has always been about transporting the young and young-at-heart to a magical place. Whimsical rides, friendly characters strolling around, and dining experiences that feel more like a full-blown, lively production. The Biergarten Restaurant, located in Disney's Epcot, delivers on that magic and then some. Hidden in the Germany Pavilion, the all-you-can-eat buffet is like a secret Bavarian village that takes patrons to a 24-hour Oktoberfest celebration.
Sounds of polka music and accordions, smells of sizzling bratwurst, and clinking beer steins hit you as soon as those giant wooden doors swing open. Lederhosen-clad oompah bands entertain you in this quaint German square as you feast until you have to loosen your suspenders.
There are over 400 places to eat in the entire resort, many of which are all-you-can-eat buffets. Epcot itself has over 60 dining options, and the average cost for an adult ranges from about $35 to $60, depending on the experience. If you're looking for a restaurant with a lively, communal atmosphere, authentic cuisine, and joyful, tuba-blasting chaos, then Biergarten is the place to be.
Schnitzel, steins, and a show
The Biergarten Restaurant is tucked away at the back of the Germany Pavilion in the World Showcase at Epcot, where all of the other countries are located. Germany sits between China and Italy and includes two other German dining spots.
The all-you-can-eat buffet features traditional wooden communal dining tables, creating a shared experience with the stage and entertainment at the center. The buffet includes authentic German classics, such as sausages, schnitzel, spätzle, warm potato salad, cabbage, sauerkraut, and Bavarian pretzels. There are also items for pickier eaters and kids, such as traditional macaroni and cheese, plain frankfurters, and pretzel rolls. Desserts, such as apple strudel and caramel pretzel tortes, are also included. Adults can choose from several German beers and wines.
Entertainment abounds at this restaurant. Live German bands play polka music with alphorns and other classic instruments, ring cowbells, and dance as you enjoy the indulgence feast.
The cost of the buffet is $28 for children ages three to nine and $49 for adults. Alcoholic drinks cost extra. Parkgoers can also purchase dining plans, which include meals at buffets like these, starting at $62 per adult, per night, and include one alcoholic drink. Reservations are required. Prost!