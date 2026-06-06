Going To Disney World? Don't Skip This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet At Epcot

Walt Disney World has always been about transporting the young and young-at-heart to a magical place. Whimsical rides, friendly characters strolling around, and dining experiences that feel more like a full-blown, lively production. The Biergarten Restaurant, located in Disney's Epcot, delivers on that magic and then some. Hidden in the Germany Pavilion, the all-you-can-eat buffet is like a secret Bavarian village that takes patrons to a 24-hour Oktoberfest celebration.

Sounds of polka music and accordions, smells of sizzling bratwurst, and clinking beer steins hit you as soon as those giant wooden doors swing open. Lederhosen-clad oompah bands entertain you in this quaint German square as you feast until you have to loosen your suspenders.

There are over 400 places to eat in the entire resort, many of which are all-you-can-eat buffets. Epcot itself has over 60 dining options, and the average cost for an adult ranges from about $35 to $60, depending on the experience. If you're looking for a restaurant with a lively, communal atmosphere, authentic cuisine, and joyful, tuba-blasting chaos, then Biergarten is the place to be.