4 All-You-Can-Eat Disney World Buffets To Try And 4 To Skip
There is a cult following in the world of Disney. Spanning decades, the iconic company has shifted from a kid-centric audience to an all-ages epoch, sharing the message of keeping that inner child happy and thriving. While some folks experience the Disney magic just once in their life with a visit to the theme park, others go to Disney World every year (sometimes more!). But the options in the parks can be super overwhelming, especially if you're not in the know. When booking, most aren't thinking about food, but there are so many iconic Disney snacks to enjoy and easy ways to book your dining expereince at Disney parks. To help you with your travel plans, we looked at the best and worst all-you-can-eat Disney World buffets, which are a huge part of the visitor experience.
Live character interactions, food type, quality, and atmosphere all play a part in what can amount to an epic meal. There are a lot of dos and don'ts of eating at Disney World, so let's take a look at eight popular options to see which all-you-can-eat buffets are worth the reservation and which you should skip on your next visit to the park.
Best: Tusker House in Animal Kingdom
A top spot beloved by most and one of the best restaurants in Animal Kingdom is Tusker House. When you walk in, you'll be taken aback by the decor, which blends Northern African aesthetics, so you'll feel transported to the center of a Moroccan market as you eat. This unique restaurant features African and American fare with character visits from Mickey, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy sporting their safari clothes. The music and entertainment here will center around a more cultural experience versus your typical Disney music and vibes.
What stands out at Tusker is the food. The African options are endless, with various types of Bobotie (African quiche) for breakfast and main meal options like Za'atar braised beef, beef tagine, and North African spicy meatballs. They also have a wide variety of desserts and breakfast sweet treats. Don't sleep on the Zebra Coffee Cake. This isn't your traditional American buffet, but they do have some classic options interspersed for those picky eaters. This is one of two spots in the park where you can find Simba waffles, too.
Tusker House is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The pricing here may deter some, with kids' meals starting at $35 and adult meals over $50, but between the character experiences, the music, tasty food, and the decor, the repeat Disney customers say this is a can't miss, especially if you love food.
Worst: Cape May Cafe in Disney's Beach Club Resort
Cape May Cafe in Disney's Beach Club Resort is one of the park's most well-known all-you-can-eat buffets. We know some readers will be disheartened to see this one on the worst list, but with an updated menu and quality shifts, this one isn't what it used to be.
Cape May Cafe is the only all-you-can-eat seafood restaurant in Disney World, but there are some red flags at this seafood buffet. While the idea is on point, the food isn't. Reviews bash the limited variety of actual seafood options, which features boiled items like clams, mussels, shrimp, potatoes, and corn. You won't find lobster or high-end fish dishes here. The quality isn't great either, with some reviews noting a smell from the food and chewy textures. Disney travelers on Reddit describe it as mediocre, forgettable, and overpriced. That's not what you want to hear when it comes to seafood.
But the most disappointing aspect of this buffet and chief complaint centers around the all-you-can-eat crab legs. Before COVID, this was a huge selling point. Now, you have to pay an extra charge of $29 per-pound for crab legs. Speaking of price, this one is already steep, with the same price point for an adult breakfast and dinner at $49. The price drops for children, but not by much. Breakfast does offer a character experience with Minnie's Beach Bash Breakfast that families love, featuring Donald, Daisy, and Goofy. But without a solid food experience, this one isn't a top pick.
Best: 1900 Park Fare in the Grand Floridian
There is nothing fancier than a buffet meal at 1900 Park Fare in the Grand Floridian. High ceilings, chandeliers, crown molding — this one is sure to impress. But don't worry: You can still dress cozy and wear your Mickey ears. The buffet here is open for breakfast and dinner. The prices are higher than most of the others on this list (an adult dinner is a whopping $70), but you pay for what you get, and fans agree that it's worth it.
What pulls most foodies into this spot is the signature items within the buffet. Have you ever had strawberry soup? This is the place to try it, and it will cool you off on those hot summer days. Croissant pizza, pull-apart bread — you'll find some fun options here. But you're also in for an elevated treat, with high-quality items like carving stations, shrimp cocktail, baked salmon with saffron-lemon butter, focaccia with sun-dried tomato and herbs, and so much more. You won't find most of these foods anywhere else in the park.
The other draws are the new and classic character interactions. You'll get to meet Aladdin, Tianna, Mirabel, Cinderella, and more. You can also partake in the Wish Ceremony, a truly unique experience only found at 1900 Park Fare. This buffet is elegant, delicious, and truly different from the rest.
Worst: Chef Mickey's in Contemporary Resort
We're sorry to say it, but Chef Mickey's at Contemporary Resort is on the worst list. We know this is a classic and a fan favorite, as it's one of the oldest buffets in the park, but when it comes to quality and decor, this one doesn't make the cut. And it seems there are a lot of Disney fans who agree.
Chef Mickey's offers guests breakfast and dinner buffet experiences, along with epic character interactions. The latter is typically the reason it's on a guest's must-see list. You can hang with the Fab Five (Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto), but that's where the positive notes end. Not only is it hard to get a reservation here, but this spot is loud and packed with people. The open air vibe seems cool, but with the acoustics and monorail floating above, you'll be hard pressed to have a peaceful dining experience. Then there's the decor. This one has 90s vibes all over it, never receiving an upgrade with the times. Don't expect high-end-anything here.
Look, we get it. This one is a vibe, but dinner here costs nearly $70 for adults, and all you're getting is average quality American fare with some Disney-forward shapes. A Disney frequent flyer on Reddit says, "the food is underwhelming and not worth the price." For the characters, this one is a maybe. For everything else, it's a pass.
Best: Boma Flavors of Africa in Animal Kingdom
On theme with the unique features of Tusker House, Boma Flavors of Africa is a must on your next Disney adventure. Located in the heart of Animal Kingdom, this AYCE buffet features an epic assortment of African and Indian food, along with a few American classics to ensure everyone visiting finds something they like.
Like Tusker, you'll see some overlap in food choices, but the buffet here digs deeper into African culture. For breakfast, enjoy bottomless pog, a juice containing passionfruit, orange, and guava. But don't sleep on the Striped and Spiked Cold Brew (topped with that famous Zebra Dome — if you know, you know). It's an extra cost and worth it. For dinner, you have to try the restaurant's famous soups and stews — this part of the buffet is what Boma is known for. Butternut squash, carrot ginger, coconut curry chicken, and seafood gumbo are just a few options you may see.
You won't find character interactions or live music here, but the majority of the staff working at this spot are from the African continent. They love to share stories and help you find a new favorite dish. The lack of classic Disney features doesn't deter new or returning guests, which speaks to how good the food and atmosphere really are, along with the gorgeous wooden decor and nature views. The pricing is affordable, too, with a kid's breakfast at $23 and an adult dinner under $60.
Worst: Hollywood & Vine in Hollywood Studios
Hollywood & Vine in Hollywood Studios is a tried and true buffet classic serving up breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Is it a win? No, but there are some positives to this well-known restaurant.
Featuring diner vibes and a vintage look with historic Disney memorabilia on the walls, guests aren't focused on the food. They flock here for the unique character meet-and-greets. While you'll find your classic characters, there's also a super niche breakfast buffet experience. The restaurant's Play 'n Dine features characters like Fancy Nancy and Vampirina, an appeal towards a much younger crowd. For dinner, you'll find a classic Disney experience with Minnie's Seasonal Dine, featuring Minnie, Mickey, Goofy, and Pluto dressed to impress.
The big drawback here is what you get for the price. While the decor boasts diner and vintage Hollywood, the food is your typical international and American buffet fare. Yes, there are some standouts, like tandoori spiced chicken, flank steak with chimichurri, and Mexican corn, but for dinner, you're looking at $44 for kids and $64 for adults. With no signature standouts and food that rates nothing special, it's not making our best list.
Best: Biergarten Restaurant at Germany Pavilion in Epcot
At Biergarten Restaurant in the Germany Pavilion, it's Oktoberfest every day. Located in Epcot, where you can also enjoy an ultra-sophisticated champagne flight, the Biergarten Restaurant has authentic music, decor, and a Bavarian feast. Step into a recreated German village with communal tables and street lights for lunch or dinner, and order at least one massive beer (if that's your thing). Please note that beer is not included in the AYCE price. Lunch and dinner are only $28 for kids and $49 for adults — a true steal for quantity, quality, and selection.
The food is as close as you can get to German, with schnitzel, bratwurst, spaetzle, and cheese and beer soup, to name a few. This one isn't great for picky eaters, but it does feature a kid's buffet bar with items like mac and cheese. That authenticity extends to the entertainment, with live music featuring bands, instruments, and songs that boast German tradition and fun.
We get it: This one might not be for everyone, but it's a step outside the norm that offers killer food and a vibe you won't find anywhere else. Not everyone who frequents Disney has kids and wants the character experience. Love it or hate it, Biergarten is on our best list as a must try, especially for the adventurous eaters and culture lovers.
Worst: The Crystal Palace in Magic Kingdom
The Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom is located on Main Street, U.S.A. in a beautiful Victorian-style greenhouse. Everyone knows this classic option, so we are sure that placing it on the worst list will ruffle some feathers. We're not saying you shouldn't give this one a try; it's simply not the best you can find when it comes to buffets, especially if you're not a character-driven traveler.
For meet-and-greets, The Crystal Palace is a must, and repeat guests know it. This is the only place you'll find Winnie the Pooh characters, and they promise a memorable experience. Because of the large space, it can take up to two hours to chat with all the characters, so make sure you block off some time to get the full experience.
There is quantity here and an array of food options, but nothing stands out. Lunch and dinner are more notable with items like miso glazed salmon, fried chicken, and comfort classics, but it seems inconsistency and meal time can put a bad taste in your mouth — literally. The only other notable items are the Mickey churro waffles at breakfast.Overall, this one is about convenience over quality. It's right in the park, it's massive, and it has something for everyone. A kid's breakfast will cost you only $35, shifting to $44 for lunch and dinner, while an adult meal costs between $54 and $64.
How we assessed the best and worst all-you-can-eat buffets in Disney World
For this article, we took a deep dive into the world of Disney, scouring online blogs, chatting with Disney-loving travelers, and watching an array of reviews on YouTube. We looked at traditional all-you-can-eat buffets where you serve yourself, leaving the AYCE family-style options with table service off this list.
There are a lot of categories to assess when it comes to these buffets, such as food selection and quality, thematic decor, entertainment, and overall atmosphere. We looked at every category to assess which buffets were truly worth the price. Food quality was important, but diversity also played a major role. There needs to be a balance when it comes to food and fun, especially in Disney World.