4 All-You-Can-Eat Disney World Buffets To Try And 4 To Skip

There is a cult following in the world of Disney. Spanning decades, the iconic company has shifted from a kid-centric audience to an all-ages epoch, sharing the message of keeping that inner child happy and thriving. While some folks experience the Disney magic just once in their life with a visit to the theme park, others go to Disney World every year (sometimes more!). But the options in the parks can be super overwhelming, especially if you're not in the know. When booking, most aren't thinking about food, but there are so many iconic Disney snacks to enjoy and easy ways to book your dining expereince at Disney parks. To help you with your travel plans, we looked at the best and worst all-you-can-eat Disney World buffets, which are a huge part of the visitor experience.

Live character interactions, food type, quality, and atmosphere all play a part in what can amount to an epic meal. There are a lot of dos and don'ts of eating at Disney World, so let's take a look at eight popular options to see which all-you-can-eat buffets are worth the reservation and which you should skip on your next visit to the park.