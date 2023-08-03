It Just Got A Lot Easier To Eat At Your Favorite Disney Park Restaurants
As reported by USA Today, Disney parks are overhauling their restaurant reservation systems to allow diners to see a greater number of time slots available each day. This is a far cry from the process that many park visitors have used to eat at Disney for years, which entailed placing a reservation up to 60 days before their trip to ensure they could find a table at popular establishments, which typically fill up fast with guests.
The new system will also include revamped rules for reservation cancellations. In the past, diners were obligated to cancel at least 24 hours in advance, or they would incur a penalty. Per Disney's dining FAQ page, cancellation penalties are set by each establishment, but generally, they incur a per-person charge. With the new system, diners can cancel two hours prior without concerns about being penalized.
The new reservation system is slated to make its debut over the next few weeks. However, some Disneyland and Disney World restaurants already feature the new cancellation system. Once the new setup has been fully implemented throughout the Disneyverse, park visitors will be able to access even more helpful features.
Disney dining has never been easier
Planning is crucial when visiting Disneyland or Disney World, as these massive parks are brimming with so many neat attractions and dining establishments that guests could easily miss a lot without a game plan in place. Along with improved convenience, Disney's new restaurant reservation system will allow parkgoers to access more thorough information, including details that couldn't be easily secured prior to the launch of the new system.
If you want to attend a particular restaurant during a fun character dining session, which offers interactions and photo ops with the parks' beloved characters during meals, the new system will present the exact times for these sessions. The new system also contains information on breakfast, lunch, and dinner hours, which vary from establishment to establishment. Disney visitors on a budget should be particularly enthused about this option, as it allows them to enjoy more affordable breakfast and lunch meals to keep costs manageable during their trip.