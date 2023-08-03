It Just Got A Lot Easier To Eat At Your Favorite Disney Park Restaurants

As reported by USA Today, Disney parks are overhauling their restaurant reservation systems to allow diners to see a greater number of time slots available each day. This is a far cry from the process that many park visitors have used to eat at Disney for years, which entailed placing a reservation up to 60 days before their trip to ensure they could find a table at popular establishments, which typically fill up fast with guests.

The new system will also include revamped rules for reservation cancellations. In the past, diners were obligated to cancel at least 24 hours in advance, or they would incur a penalty. Per Disney's dining FAQ page, cancellation penalties are set by each establishment, but generally, they incur a per-person charge. With the new system, diners can cancel two hours prior without concerns about being penalized.

The new reservation system is slated to make its debut over the next few weeks. However, some Disneyland and Disney World restaurants already feature the new cancellation system. Once the new setup has been fully implemented throughout the Disneyverse, park visitors will be able to access even more helpful features.