Stop Losing Tupperware Lids And Try This Genius Pegboard DIY
There's nothing as annoying as decanting leftovers into a container only to find that the matching lid is nowhere to be found. Next time, to avoid having to place an ill-fitting lid on top or enveloping the whole thing in cling wrap, consider improving your storage habits in advance so you don't come a cropper again. One hack to stop losing Tupperware lids is to fit a pegboard inside one of your kitchen drawers.
There are plenty of ways to store errant Tupperware lids in one streamlined location. For instance, you can effortlessly organize lids with an affordable napkin holder from Dollar Tree – simply file them together like paperbacks on a bookcase. However, this hack doesn't provide space for the containers, which means you'll have to store them in a separate spot. Using a pegboard is the perfect solution.
All you need to do is place two to three square-shaped dowels along the length of your drawer to act as spacers so that a pegboard that's been cut to size can snugly be set on top with a gap beneath. Next, cut some round dowels to the height of the drawer, making sure it will close when the dowels are placed over the holes. Finally, glue a slightly smaller piece of dowel with a smaller circumference onto each end so they can neatly slot inside the apertures. Once that's done, you can arrange the dowels in any formation you like to create trenches for your Tupperware lids and larger gaps for the containers themselves.
Pegboards provide a flexible storage solution for Tupperware lids and more
You can purchase ready-made pegboards from Ikea or other homeware stores. However, making your own will allow you to customize it to your needs and select higher-quality materials that will stand the test of time. And the customization doesn't stop there. The beauty of using pegboards is that the pegs can be moved around flexibly as your Tupperware collection changes and grows. You can move them around freely to accommodate larger lids or create smaller circumscribed spots for stacking petite lids that come with mini snack boxes.
Mapping outlines that match the shape of specific containers and lids with your pegs will also create a dedicated spot for them, guaranteeing that you'll always put them back in the correct location and never lose them again. This technique works for storing plastic, glass, or bamboo lids and will keep them fixed in a single place, preventing damage and breakages that can arise from slipping.
Another way to declutter your kitchen tools with a pegboard is to fix them onto an unused area of the wall. As your spatulas, spoons, and measuring cups will be on display at all times, you'll be more likely to keep your essential kitchen utensils organized. Plus, it will free up the drawers for other items, such as cling wrap, aluminum foil, and freezer bags.