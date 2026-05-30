Stop Losing Tupperware Lids And Try This Genius Pegboard DIY

There's nothing as annoying as decanting leftovers into a container only to find that the matching lid is nowhere to be found. Next time, to avoid having to place an ill-fitting lid on top or enveloping the whole thing in cling wrap, consider improving your storage habits in advance so you don't come a cropper again. One hack to stop losing Tupperware lids is to fit a pegboard inside one of your kitchen drawers.

There are plenty of ways to store errant Tupperware lids in one streamlined location. For instance, you can effortlessly organize lids with an affordable napkin holder from Dollar Tree – simply file them together like paperbacks on a bookcase. However, this hack doesn't provide space for the containers, which means you'll have to store them in a separate spot. Using a pegboard is the perfect solution.

All you need to do is place two to three square-shaped dowels along the length of your drawer to act as spacers so that a pegboard that's been cut to size can snugly be set on top with a gap beneath. Next, cut some round dowels to the height of the drawer, making sure it will close when the dowels are placed over the holes. Finally, glue a slightly smaller piece of dowel with a smaller circumference onto each end so they can neatly slot inside the apertures. Once that's done, you can arrange the dowels in any formation you like to create trenches for your Tupperware lids and larger gaps for the containers themselves.