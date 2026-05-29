This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Chocolate Cake

Baking a two-layer chocolate cake is a labor of love, and sometimes you just don't have the time or desire. That's when a grocery store option becomes really appealing. That said, the overly sweet frosting and often dry cake can leave you rethinking your choices. But, if you are looking for the best chocolate cake that isn't homemade, check out this grocery store bakery chocolate mousse cake that we ranked the best, sold at Costco for a fraction of what you would pay at other food retailers. This 10-inch, round cake, which can serve between 16 and 24 people depending on how wide you make the slices, is so good that lovers of this member's only warehouse have taken to online forums to discuss its decadent merits.

This Costco bakery favorite is two layers of moist, chocolate cake separated by a layer of rich chocolate mousse and topped with fudge icing. On a Reddit thread that asks which cake is the tastiest at this business, many members chose the chocolate mousse cake, with one Redditor noting that it's "very chocolate-y," while another commenter calls it the "chocolate fudge cake that I can't get enough of!" And while the taste is at the top of the list for why this cake is so good, it isn't the only quality you will love about it.