This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Chocolate Cake
Baking a two-layer chocolate cake is a labor of love, and sometimes you just don't have the time or desire. That's when a grocery store option becomes really appealing. That said, the overly sweet frosting and often dry cake can leave you rethinking your choices. But, if you are looking for the best chocolate cake that isn't homemade, check out this grocery store bakery chocolate mousse cake that we ranked the best, sold at Costco for a fraction of what you would pay at other food retailers. This 10-inch, round cake, which can serve between 16 and 24 people depending on how wide you make the slices, is so good that lovers of this member's only warehouse have taken to online forums to discuss its decadent merits.
This Costco bakery favorite is two layers of moist, chocolate cake separated by a layer of rich chocolate mousse and topped with fudge icing. On a Reddit thread that asks which cake is the tastiest at this business, many members chose the chocolate mousse cake, with one Redditor noting that it's "very chocolate-y," while another commenter calls it the "chocolate fudge cake that I can't get enough of!" And while the taste is at the top of the list for why this cake is so good, it isn't the only quality you will love about it.
Try it for yourself
The texture of Costco's chocolate mousse cake is worth writing home about. Customers note that it has a light crumb and a dark flavor with a touch of savory saltiness. The mousse is airy and creamy, and the perfect contrast to the richer elements. This cake tastes gourmet. It's also a weighty cake at 4.5 pounds. It's a lot of cake. Uber Eats customers give it a 4.6 out of 5 stars.
A slice of this cake is going to add 390 calories to your daily intake, and if you have any wheat, egg, milk, or soy allergies, you may need to look for a different option. It will cost you just $20.42 if you buy it online, which comes out to about 85 cents to $1.27 per person. Of course, while this is the best Costco chocolate cake according to customers, the only way to know for sure is to break out your membership card and try one yourself.