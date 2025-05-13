The Reason You Can Never Nail Down A Perfectly Thin Pizza Crust
We all have our pizza crust preferences and, for many of us, it's a super thin crust. But if you've tried making pizza at home, then you may have found that perfecting the thin crust is no easy feat. So, to find out how to get that ultra thin and crispy crust — and what you're probably doing wrong — Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Steve Chiappetti, the executive chef at The Albert and Archive Lounge at Hotel EMC2 in Chicago.
According to Chiappetti, when trying to achieve a thin crust, the most common mistake that people make is simply overworking the pizza dough. He says, "This happens either during mixing, kneading, or rolling it out. Home cooks often over-mix or aggressively knead while trying to make the dough elastic and pliable, but ironically, this creates a strong gluten network that resists stretching and springs back when rolled, making it nearly impossible to get that paper-thin crust." With this in mind, Chiappetti recommends to stop mixing once the dough is thoroughly combined and to be gentle when kneading.
Another common mistake to watch out for? Using too much flour when rolling. This can actually make the dough tough and dry, which "works against the crisp, flexible texture you're aiming for." Chiappetti adds, "It also interferes with the dough's ability to stick to itself and maintain structure in the oven."
Pay attention to temperature during the process
Another mistake that you may be unintentionally making is not being precise enough about the temperature. Steve Chiappetti explains, "Temperature and surface are also extremely important to achieve the perfect thin crust. A tepid oven means the crust will dry out before it has a chance to crisp up. Thin crusts especially need an extremely hot oven and ideally a pizza stone or steel that mimics the intense bottom heat of a pizza oven." In fact, this highlights why periodically checking your oven temperature is essential – some home ovens can be inaccurate, so owning an oven thermometer can make a huge difference.
Specifically, Chiappetti says to: "Preheat your oven to 500 [degrees Fahrenheit or more] with a pizza stone, steel, or upside-down baking sheet inside." When the oven is heated, place the pizza directly onto the hot stone or baking sheet. Chiappetti says that you'll have that "signature crispy and blistered base" within a few minutes. To find out more about these cooking accessories, you can read our guide on the differences between a pizza stone and a pizza steel (and which you should buy).
Additionally, another temperature mistake to avoid is working with cold dough that has come straight from the fridge. Chiappetti says, "This is a recipe for disaster. The gluten is tight, the dough is stiff and you'll end up with uneven patches or tears. Letting the dough warm up to room temperature is crucial."
Other tips to achieve the perfect thin crust
One of Steve Chiappetti's top tips to ensure you get a thin and crispy crust is to make sure that you let the dough rest — twice. He says, "After kneading, give your dough a bulk ferment (at least one to two hours or overnight in the fridge), then let the shaped dough balls rest at room temperature for another hour." For anyone unfamiliar, a "bulk fermentation" simply refers to the step of letting the dough rise in a "bulk" shape, before it has been divided. This is when both organic acids and carbon dioxide gases are developed — the organic acids strengthen the dough and the carbon dioxide gases create volume.
If you don't give the dough time to rest, Chiappetti warns, then the gluten won't relax. If the gluten doesn't relax, the dough will be too tight and won't easily roll out into the shape you need for the crust. The chef adds, "Relaxed gluten means it will be easier to stretch thin."
Additionally, there's another way to make the dough more pliable and easier to work with: Hydrate the dough. Chiappetti says, "A slightly higher hydration (more water in the dough) makes it easier to stretch thin and bake crisp without becoming cracker-like."