The Reason You Can Never Nail Down A Perfectly Thin Pizza Crust

We all have our pizza crust preferences and, for many of us, it's a super thin crust. But if you've tried making pizza at home, then you may have found that perfecting the thin crust is no easy feat. So, to find out how to get that ultra thin and crispy crust — and what you're probably doing wrong — Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Steve Chiappetti, the executive chef at The Albert and Archive Lounge at Hotel EMC2 in Chicago.

According to Chiappetti, when trying to achieve a thin crust, the most common mistake that people make is simply overworking the pizza dough. He says, "This happens either during mixing, kneading, or rolling it out. Home cooks often over-mix or aggressively knead while trying to make the dough elastic and pliable, but ironically, this creates a strong gluten network that resists stretching and springs back when rolled, making it nearly impossible to get that paper-thin crust." With this in mind, Chiappetti recommends to stop mixing once the dough is thoroughly combined and to be gentle when kneading.

Another common mistake to watch out for? Using too much flour when rolling. This can actually make the dough tough and dry, which "works against the crisp, flexible texture you're aiming for." Chiappetti adds, "It also interferes with the dough's ability to stick to itself and maintain structure in the oven."