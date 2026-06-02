Cracker Barrel Makes This Menu Item From Scratch Daily

Cracker Barrel customers have quite a few favorite dishes they love and depend on to give them that nostalgic comfort food experience. And if you're a regular of the Southern-style eatery, you most likely have one as well. Whether it's the breakfast must-have biscuits and gravy, the classic meatloaf, slow-braised pot roast, or country-fried steak, there are plenty of tasty dishes to choose from, and many come with or have the option of adding a delicious helping of gravy.

Often, in Southern cooking, brown gravy tends to get overlooked for its more popular cousin, sausage gravy, aka white gravy, or in Cracker Barrel's case, sawmill gravy. But this beef-based gravy offers a taste profile that can really bring that something extra to your favorite comfort food. Brown gravy is generally made from the pan drippings of roasted beef, mixed with water or beef broth, butter, salt, pepper, and flour to thicken. It's a favorite gravy for those of us who love a good umami-flavored accompaniment to add to mains or sides. At Cracker Barrel, brown gravy is the base sauce in its slow-braised pot roast. You can add it to your mashed potatoes, or you can even order brown gravy on the side and add it to whatever you like.

If you don't live near a Cracker Barrel and you want to try out their brown gravy for yourself, there are many copycat recipes online. Depending on where you live, you might also be able to purchase Cracker Barrel brown gravy mix via Instacart or in grocery stores.