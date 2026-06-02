Cracker Barrel Makes This Menu Item From Scratch Daily
Since the late 1960s, Cracker Barrel has established itself as the go-to restaurant for all things down-home cooking. Whether you're on the road, craving a homestyle meal, or you're a home chef needing a break from the kitchen but still want something that tastes like you cooked it yourself, Cracker Barrel has been there. While many of us are realists and don't expect much at a chain restaurant to be made from scratch, Cracker Barrel stands out because many of its most popular menu items are made fresh, from scratch, daily. You might be surprised to learn that the famous restaurant chain's sawmill gravy is not one of those items, but their brown gravy is, in fact, made from scratch right there in the restaurant every day.
No matter what side of the gravy debate you're on (white vs. brown), you most likely agree that nothing beats the taste of homemade. While it would absolutely be a sin for a restaurant that has "Pleasing People" as its motto to not make fresh biscuits from scratch daily, we might be willing to give a pass to Cracker Barrel if they made their brown gravy from a package. Thankfully for us, this comfort food icon doesn't cut corners on either of these classic menu items. Now, if it would only bring back that good old Southern favorite, red-eye gravy.
Why you should be ordering the homemade daily Cracker Barrel brown gravy
Cracker Barrel customers have quite a few favorite dishes they love and depend on to give them that nostalgic comfort food experience. And if you're a regular of the Southern-style eatery, you most likely have one as well. Whether it's the breakfast must-have biscuits and gravy, the classic meatloaf, slow-braised pot roast, or country-fried steak, there are plenty of tasty dishes to choose from, and many come with or have the option of adding a delicious helping of gravy.
Often, in Southern cooking, brown gravy tends to get overlooked for its more popular cousin, sausage gravy, aka white gravy, or in Cracker Barrel's case, sawmill gravy. But this beef-based gravy offers a taste profile that can really bring that something extra to your favorite comfort food. Brown gravy is generally made from the pan drippings of roasted beef, mixed with water or beef broth, butter, salt, pepper, and flour to thicken. It's a favorite gravy for those of us who love a good umami-flavored accompaniment to add to mains or sides. At Cracker Barrel, brown gravy is the base sauce in its slow-braised pot roast. You can add it to your mashed potatoes, or you can even order brown gravy on the side and add it to whatever you like.
If you don't live near a Cracker Barrel and you want to try out their brown gravy for yourself, there are many copycat recipes online. Depending on where you live, you might also be able to purchase Cracker Barrel brown gravy mix via Instacart or in grocery stores.