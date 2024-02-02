Why Your Sheet Pan Dinner Ingredients Should All Be The Same Size

If you're working with different kinds of vegetables like potatoes, broccoli, and red onion, you may wonder how you can cut those different vegetables evenly and get them to finish cooking at the same time. The reality is that harder, denser vegetables like potatoes will take longer to cook than more delicate red onions. So just make sure all of your potatoes are cut the same size, as well as your red onion, broccoli, peppers, and whatever other vegetables you're using. As long as each ingredient is uniform on its own, you'll make sure it's roasting evenly in the appropriate amount of time.

Since these ingredients have differing cook times, you'll have to stagger when you add each ingredient to your sheet pan and get it cooked in the oven for optimal results. Using the aforementioned list of ingredients as an example, let's start with the potatoes. Potatoes can take about 25-35 minutes to cook in an oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, while broccoli will only take 10-15 minutes. The red onion slices, depending on thickness, will fall somewhere in the middle at about 20 minutes. So here, you would briefly take your sheet pan out of the oven and add those red onions once about 10 minutes have passed with the potatoes, and then do the same for your broccoli approximately 10 minutes later. Cutting ingredients unevenly and ignoring different ingredient cooktimes are just some of the many common baking sheet mistakes you'll want to avoid.