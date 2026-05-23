The 121-Year-Old Diner That's A St. Louis Gem (And It's Still Open Today)

Diners are a pillar of humanity. Where else can you get a cheeseburger and fries or an omelet with hash browns at 2 a.m. or noon? Some have had greater longevity than others, including a St. Louis gem that is 122 years old. Chili Mac's Diner has been serving customers since 1904, and it holds the coveted number one spot on TripAdvisor as the best restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri. If this one isn't on already, it should be added to your list of top diners in all 50 states.

What makes this diner unique is that it is located in St. Louis' downtown and doesn't keep the typical diner hours. Located on historic Pine Street, its doors open at 5:30 AM. The grill shuts down at 1:30 PM, and it's closed on the weekends. It has old-school counter seating as well as tables that make you feel like you are stepping back in time. It's a cool vibe. And while downtown restaurants took a hit during COVID, Chili Mac's Diner continues to be a cornerstone of the community and still attracts a crowd.