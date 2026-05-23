The 121-Year-Old Diner That's A St. Louis Gem (And It's Still Open Today)
Diners are a pillar of humanity. Where else can you get a cheeseburger and fries or an omelet with hash browns at 2 a.m. or noon? Some have had greater longevity than others, including a St. Louis gem that is 122 years old. Chili Mac's Diner has been serving customers since 1904, and it holds the coveted number one spot on TripAdvisor as the best restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri. If this one isn't on already, it should be added to your list of top diners in all 50 states.
What makes this diner unique is that it is located in St. Louis' downtown and doesn't keep the typical diner hours. Located on historic Pine Street, its doors open at 5:30 AM. The grill shuts down at 1:30 PM, and it's closed on the weekends. It has old-school counter seating as well as tables that make you feel like you are stepping back in time. It's a cool vibe. And while downtown restaurants took a hit during COVID, Chili Mac's Diner continues to be a cornerstone of the community and still attracts a crowd.
What to order and when to go
What does this diner offer? Locals and tourists can't get enough of what Chili Mac's Diner has affectionately dubbed "The Slinger." This menu item is a popular St. Louis platter of eggs, hash browns, meat, chili, and cheese. And according to folks on Reddit, Chili Mac's Diner also serves up a mean combo of chili and tamales. In fact, some have even called this eatery's chili the best in St. Louis. That said, these are not little portions, so bring an appetite.
What about the cost? While fast food has quietly gotten more expensive, reviewers claim the price is right here. A Yelp reviewer shared that a complete breakfast for two was no more than $17 and change. Though others said the experience was not worth the price. Of course, because this is not one of America's 24-hour diners, you should plan accordingly if you are planning to hit it up. You either want to get there early in the morning or after prime breakfast hours.