The Top Diners In All 50 States

There are an endless number of breakfast spots claiming to be the best, but when it comes to classic breakfast fare, no one does it better than a quintessential American diner. From boxcar status to hole-in-the-wall local favorites, there is something to be said about a non-assuming greasy spoon that typically comes with a pretty cool history lesson. But what sets diners apart from the rest is that they aren't just open for breakfast. You can get a blue plate special, some with 24-hour service, massive servings, and so much more.

You'll be hard pressed to find a person who doesn't have a favorite diner, which is why we went in search of the best spot in each state, scouring Reddit threads, magazine write-ups, and Food Network shoutouts — offering up 50 incredible must-try haunts to add to your next road trip or Sunday outing. Whether you're a tried and true eggs and black coffee order or something more decadent with a modern twist, we promise you'll find a new favorite from this list.