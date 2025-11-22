The Top Diners In All 50 States
There are an endless number of breakfast spots claiming to be the best, but when it comes to classic breakfast fare, no one does it better than a quintessential American diner. From boxcar status to hole-in-the-wall local favorites, there is something to be said about a non-assuming greasy spoon that typically comes with a pretty cool history lesson. But what sets diners apart from the rest is that they aren't just open for breakfast. You can get a blue plate special, some with 24-hour service, massive servings, and so much more.
You'll be hard pressed to find a person who doesn't have a favorite diner, which is why we went in search of the best spot in each state, scouring Reddit threads, magazine write-ups, and Food Network shoutouts — offering up 50 incredible must-try haunts to add to your next road trip or Sunday outing. Whether you're a tried and true eggs and black coffee order or something more decadent with a modern twist, we promise you'll find a new favorite from this list.
Alabama: Salem's Diner in Homewood
The internet has spoken with this one. It seems there is no contest when it comes to a diner favorite in Alabama. It's Salem's Diner in Homewood or bust.
While they have an array of food options, Craig Ferguson put this place on the map, claiming it has the best Philly Cheesesteak. Outside of celebrity endorsements, Reddit can't say enough good things about this local favorite: "It's a small, greasy spoon type place but the taste nor portions disappoint."
salemsdiner.com
(205) 877-8797
2913 18th St. S, Birmingham, AL 35209
Alaska: Little Dipper Diner in Anchorage
You'll get diner classics and country fare when visiting the Little Dipper Diner in Anchorage. Within a few months of opening in 2017, it already had a slue of regulars.
If you're in the mood for big portions, you've found your new favorite spot. Country fried steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy, Benedicts, omelets, burgers — enjoy it all.
littledipperdiner.com
(907) 770-0991
1921 W Dimond Blvd. #106, Anchorage, AK 99515
Arizona: Dot's Diner in Bisbee
Dot's Diner is a Bisbee icon open on weekends with a cool backstory. Closed for 10 years, this 2021 resurrection in the Shady Dell RV Park has had its ups and downs. One look at this place, and we guarantee you'll add it to your road trip list.
Now, you can enjoy a small menu of classics like huevos rancheros, burgers, breakfast sammies, and more. Whether you're camping on site or just passing through, Luria and Clements will take care of you.
theshadydell.com
(520) 346-1624
1 Old Douglas Rd., Bisbee, AZ 85603
Arkansas: Frontier Diner in Little Rock
Frontier Diner in Little Rock isn't your typical diner that all the influencers know about. This is a local-loved spot that offers classic fare at a fair price.
The chicken fried steak is super popular, but the menu offers an array of Southern favorites. From breakfast to dessert, you'll find something for everyone here.
facebook.com/FrontierDiner
(501) 565-6414
10424 I-30, Little Rock, AR 72209
California: Pann's in Los Angeles
Historic vibes, '50s classic, and food that hits the spot — that's Pann's in Los Angeles. Step out of the celebrity limelight and step up to the classic bar countertop with plush leather seats and order up your favorite diner fare.
This spot is family-owned and serves up epic portion sizes with a whole lot of love, breakfast all day, and elevated favorites. If it looks familiar, you may have seen it featured in movies such as "Next" and "Bewitched."
panns.com
(323) 776-3770
6710 La Tijera Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045
Colorado: Pete's Kitchen in Denver
It's clear the locals love Pete's Kitchen in Denver. From a solid breakfast to drunk night cures, they can do it all.
Open 24/7, this is a quintessential Greek diner at its best. Food Network classifies it as a top place to eat, and locals know there is nothing else like it in the city and state.
petesrestaurants.com
(303) 321-3139
1962 E Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80206
Connecticut: Vernon Diner in Vernon
We have a lot of friends that swear by the Connecticut pick. The Vernon Diner in Vernon offers a classic diner experience in every way. It's next to a Days Inn. What more information do you need about its street cred?
While the location may not look like much, the plates will surely impress, including their homemade cakes. The locals know what's up, but this place is super busy, so don't expect any special attention.
vernondiner.com
(860) 875-8812
453 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon, CT 06066
Delaware: The Smyrna Diner in Smyrna
Is it a living room from the '90s? Is it a town hall lodge? Nope, it's The Smyrna Diner bringing classic fare to the locals of Smyrna.
The original diner was located on US 13, but after being in business for 52 years, it closed its doors. Now, the new Smyrna is reviving a local institution with homemade comfort food done right.
smyrnadiner.com
(302) 653-9980
99 S Cory Ln., Smyrna, DE 19977
Florida: Angel's Dining Car in Palatka
The oldest diner in Florida, Angel's Dining Car in Palatka is a can't miss on any road trip. There's something to be said about a local institution that's stood the test of time.
Grab a burger and eat it in your car — literally. They have sit down and old-school drive up service. Locals swear by the homemade onion rings, and don't forget to order the iconic pusalow.
facebook.com/angelspalatkafl
(386) 325-3927
209 Reid St., Palatka, FL 32177
Georgia: Steffens Restaurant in Kingsland
Would you believe me if I told you our pick for Georgia started as a fight club? It's true. Steffen's Restaurant in Kingsland was originally a fight club with a small concessions stand. Now, they're serving up the best biscuits ever.
The version you see today opened in 1948 as a truck stop, but the food and local love keeps on flowing just like the coffee. Breakfast all day, killer milkshakes, and a true scratch kitchen. Yum!
steffensrestaurant.com
(912) 729-5355
550 S Lee St., Kingsland, GA 31548
Hawaii: Ken's House of Pancakes in Hilo
Have you been craving a diner spot with pancakes as big as tires? Next time you're in Hawaii, you have to try Ken's House of Pancakes in Hilo.
You can find all the classics here, but for the adventurous, locals suggest the tripe stew. Late nights, early mornings, family gatherings — this place has the vibe for it all. But if you hear a bell ring, that means someone finished the Sumo challenge!
kenshouseofpancakes.com
(808) 935-8711
1730 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo, HI 96720
Idaho: Dixie's Diner in Idaho Falls
Twenty years old with servers who have been there since day one, that should tell you everything you need to know about Dixie's Diner in Idaho Falls. This is a classic diner with great food and old school jukeboxes. What's more diner than that?
This is "a little slice of Americana" you don't want to drive by. But don't be fooled — these big plates aren't your average greasy spoon options. Yes, you'll find all the classics on the menu, but with homemade chorizo, hand-breaded chicken fried steak, and in-house corn beef, you're in for a nostalgic foodie twist.
dixiesdiner.com
(208) 542-1950
2150 Channing Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83404
Illinois: Little Goat Diner in Chicago
The Little Goat Diner in Chicago is not your average diner. Created by Stephanie Izard — an "Iron Chef" and friend of Guy Fieri – this one is a must-try in Chicago.
Here, you'll find a high-end menu and flavors from around the world. From okonomiyaki to peanut butter and jelly gelato, you can see why the locals can't stop talking about it, one customer said on Reddit: "Once she had a kimchi omelette on special there and I'll never forget it."
littlegoatchicago.com
(773) 819-7673
3325 N Southport Ave., Chicago, IL 60657
Indiana: Steer-In in Indianapolis
>A new "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" star, Steer-In in Indianapolis is an old school classic. One step inside, and you can tell it has the flavor Guy Fieri is looking for.
If you know anything about Indiana's food game, you know that the pork tenderloin sandwich is where it's at. The Steer-In understood the assignment. TikTok influencers like Nik Metcalf said, "It's delicious."
steerin.net
(317) 356-0996
5130 E 10th St., Indianapolis, IN 46219
Iowa: Bluebird Diner in Iowa City
The Bluebird Diner has all your breakfast favorites, along with health-conscious and vegetarian options. You don't always see that in the old school spots.
Reddit users agree that at Bluebird, you'll get, "Great service and great food." Server Kaylee Hohertz said, "The cinnamon roll french toast has been my favorite breakfast item since I started at Bluebird in 2021."
bluebird.cafe
(319) 351-1470
Multiple locations
Kansas: Doo-Dah Diner in Wichita
Award winning with a scratch kitchen brunch? The influencers say yes to Doo-Dah Diner in Wichita. Outside of social media, locals have been coming in daily since opening, sometimes more than once. If that doesn't scream winner, we don't know what does.
The diner has also received press on numerous occasions, earning its spot on various top brunch and diner lists. Pancakes, waffles, killer sandwiches — you'll find it all here.
doodahdiner.com
(316) 265-7011
206 E Kellogg St., Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky: Shelby's Diner in Frankfort
Shelby's Diner in Frankfort is our top choice for Kentucky. This year, it was named a top 10 roadside spot from USA Today's readers choice awards,and best of 2025 in Frankfort by Business Rate.
Offering up southern favorites and diner classics for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this simple haunt makes simple food sing. If you stop in, you have to try the famous ½ pound burger. You won't regret it.
facebook.com/Shelbys-Diner-Frankfort
(502) 699-2604
1410 Versailles Rd., Suite 2, Frankfort, KY 40601
Louisiana: Camellia Grill in New Orleans
The facade may look like a historic institution, but the food and decor inside Camellia Grill in New Orleans scream diner. From breakfast classics to burgers, you won't get a bad meal here.
You have to try the doc special and anything with the house-made chili. Don't forget one of their iconic shakes, too!
camelliagrillnola.com
(504) 309-2679
626 S Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, LA 70118
Maine: Palace Diner in Biddeford
Portland has an array of great diners and breakfast spots, and the locals know where the real deal is located in Maine: Palace Diner in Biddeford. The diner is one of two remaining Pollard cars in the country, built in 1927 in Lowell, Massachusetts. It's also the oldest restaurant in the state.
The owners pride themselves in perfecting the classic diner menu with a killer tuna melt and "the best buttermilk pancakes" according to Yankee Magazine. The locals promise the wait is worth it.
palacedinerme.com
(207) 284-0015
18 Franklin St., Biddeford, ME 04005
Maryland: Double T Diner (various locations)
This was a hard call for Maryland, as there are a few top contenders locals swear by. However, the old school vibes and solid plates at Double T gave it the win.
While a chain with various locations, it seems consistency is a factor. No matter which location you visit, you'll find the '50s flare, all-day breakfast, and a giant menu" of classic diner items. But you can also find local favorites, like the steak and cake combo featuring an epic crab cake.
doubletdiner.com
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Agawam Diner in Rowley
A nostalgic 1954 rail car, the Agawam Diner — the Ag as the locals call it — offers a quintessential New England diner experience. They've won multiple reader's choice awards, including the BONS hall of fame. They even made it to the Food Network as a Top 5 Best Diner! This is small-town pride at its finest.
The real prize are the pies –there's nothing better than taking one slice (or several slices) to go. The coconut cream won't do you wrong.
theagawamdiner.com
(978) 948-7780
166 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley, MA 01969
Michigan: Sunshine Diner in Lansing
Sunshine Diner in Lansing has a classic menu with a classic vibe. But buyer beware: Whatever you order, that plate is gonna be big.
It doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, or what you like. This diner brings folks together for good food and good vibes.
facebook.com/p/Sunshine-DINER
(517) 574-5416
1040 S Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI 48912
Minnesota: Our Kitchen in Minneapolis
Our Kitchen in Minneapolis is your next favorite diner — this place is an institution. It opened its doors in 1941, and it knows its stuff about diner food.
There was some tough competition for best diner in this state, but we chose Our Kitchen for the classic diner vibes and line-out-the-door food. Seriously, get ready to wait for a table, but the locals promise it's worth it.
our-kitchen.com
(612) 825-3718
813 W 36th St., Minneapolis, MN 55408
Mississippi: Ajax Diner in Oxford
A restaurant that's been voted Oxford's best plate lunch every year since it opened? Our pick for Mississippi, and clearly a pick from the locals, is Ajax Diner in Oxford.
A Food Network favorite, this is southern comfort food with a soul twist done right on diner plates. While it may be known for its tamale pie, don't sleep on the other classics like poboys, country fried steak, and fried catfish.
ajaxdiner.com
(662) 232-8880
118 Courthouse Square, Oxford, MS 38655
Missouri: Druff's in Springfield
Known for their epic grilled cheese sammies, this local diner offers an old school vibe and new school fare. At Druff's in Springfield, you'll find classic diner breakfast options, epic sandwiches, and soups.
From hamburger to apples, they will stuff these grilled cheeses with anything they can find. We promise, there is no shortage of cheese types, combos, or quantities to try.
yumdruffs.com
(417) 719-1719
331 Park Central E #101, Springfield, MO 65806
Montana: Western Café in Bozeman
Bozeman's longest running restaurant has it down. Big plates, cozy quarters, and food that hits the spot. If you're in Montana, you have to stop by Western Café.
Wood panels, simple decor, hanging line tickets, and an array of pies, this place makes you feel right at home with comfort food and all the diner nostalgia. Family-owned for almost 100 years, enjoy western-inspired food and friendly faces.
thewesterncafe.com
(406) 587-0436
443 E Main St., Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Harold's Koffee House in Omaha
Harold's Koffee House in Omaha is a quaint local institution with an unassuming brick front featuring coffee, big plates, and diner classics within. If you stop in for breakfast, be sure to try the legendary hash browns. The staff makes them with love that far exceeds any other spot in the country.
With homemade bread and pastries, too, you're in for a delicious treat at Harold's.
facebook.com/omahakoffeehouse/
(402) 451-9776
8327 N 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112
Nevada: The Griddle in Winnemucca
Family owned and operated, the food and vibes are all love at The Griddle in Winnemucca. Stop by and enjoy a range of from-scratch plates, from "Dad's Hotcakes" and crepes to Benedicts and more traditional fare. If you need a mom-style meal, go with the grilled meatloaf for a bite of nostalgia.
thegriddle.com
(775) 623-2977
460 W Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca, NV 89445
New Hampshire: George's Diner in Meredith
You'll find a lot of New Englanders heading to their summer homes in Meredith. And New Hampshire's George's Diner serves the locals and beyond a stellar meal every time.
This is the perfect place to find a home-cooked meal. George's Diner offers up normal diner fare, along with exotic plates of liver, bacon, and onions, country-fried steak, and deep-fried tripe.
georgesdiner.com
(603) 279-8723
10 Plymouth St., Meredith, NH 03253
New Jersey: Pompton Queen Diner in Pompton Plains
It feels like there's a diner on every corner in New Jersey, so finding a top spot is a hard job. We're going with Pompton Queen Diner, a local favorite that isn't a tourist trap.
From breakfast staples to stacked club sandwiches, you'll find a great bite every time. Don't forget to stop by the pastry case — delicious!
pomptonqueendiner.com
(973) 835-2086
710 NJ-23, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
New Mexico: 66 Diner in Albuquerque
The 66 Diner in Albuquerque is a must if you're traveling along the iconic Route 66 highway. Filled with '50s items like a jukebox and working soda fountain, this place will transport you to the past.
Enjoy your diner favorites, like big breakfast plates, burgers, sandwiches — or opt for some comfort classics such as liver & onions, and fried catfish.
66diner.com
(505) 247-1421
1405 Central Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: Tilly's Diner in Monticello
The real gems we love are off the beaten path. That's why we chose Tilly's in Monticello. Maybe you're headed to Bethel Woods for a show or just passing through. The ones in the know say, "I never drive that way without stopping at Tilly's."
Sit at the counter and become mesmerized by the seamless work of the line cooks or enjoy the day's special in a booth. With kind service, big classic plates, and low prices, you can't go wrong.
tillysdiner.top
(845) 794-6540
34 Raceway Rd., Monticello, NY 12701
North Carolina: Angie's Restaurant in Garner
A hidden diner with massive plates of southern comfort food? We're in! This spot was opened by a devoted waitress who had a following wherever she went. This waitress — aka Angie — opened Angie's in 2011 in an iconic spot that was converted from an old barn.
Angie's is a top choice among locals, but influencers know they're in for a treat with big plates and stellar service. From fried bologna to Mickey Mouse pancakes, there is something for everyone at Angie's.
angiesrestaurant.com
(919) 661-6707
1340 W Garner Rd., Garner, NC 27529
North Dakota: Marge's Diner in Fargo
"Why should brunch be limited to weekends? That's a great question, one that Marge's Diner in Fargo aims to answer through its adulation to the character Marge Gunderson in the movie "Fargo." Film references, mimosas, and kitsch decor? Count us in.
From the music to recipes of a bygone era, you'll feel transported into a new time and place. Can you imagine eating a breakfast lasagna? Here, you can!
fargomarge.com
(701) 526-0149
220 North Broadway Dr., Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Tin Goose Diner in Port Clinton
The Tin Goose is located inside the Liberty Aviation Museum Complex — a vintage diner with food that matches the vibe. You can get the classics, but don't sleep on the burgers and their signature mac and cheese.
You can also order some aviation specials, like the G.I. Special S.O.S Platter with creamed chipped beef over toast. And proceeds from the diner help support the complex and its history.
tingoosediner.com
(419) 732-0236
3515 E State Rd., Port Clinton, OH 43452
Oklahoma: The Diner in Norman
Locally owned and operated for more than 25 years, The Diner in Norman is a hometown go-to. A "fixture on Main Street," we think the name says it all. Plus, it's a Guy Fieri fave.
Some say The Diner has, "The best hangover food on the planet," but you'll find all the usuals on the menu here for any occasion. And the chili is a must.
thedinerofnorman.com
(405) 329-6642
213 East Main Street, Norman, OK 73069
Oregon: Fuller's Coffee Shop in Portland
Locally loved, there is no better diner in Oregon than Fuller's in Portland. All counter space? We're all in.
Here, the staff says, "Ordering two eggs — over easy, scrambled, sunny side up, whatever — and a side of bacon, hash browns, and a slice or two of buttered toast shouldn't be complicated. These crack-of-dawn staples should, however, be well made." And that's exactly what they've been doing since 1947. Some Reddit users say Fuller's is "... the quintessential diner experience." Nothing but positive feedback about Fuller's.
fullerscoffeeshop.com
(503) 222-5608
136 NW 9th Ave., Portland, OR 97209
Pennsylvania: P&G's Pamela's Diner in Pittsburgh
Pamela's Diner in Pittsburgh has five locations, and while some restaurants may falter with a lot on their plate, this is what Pamela's does best. This year, they won Best breakfast/brunch from Pittsburgh Magazine.
They have stellar reviews, from locals to TikTok love, showcasing just how appreciated this diner really is. Epic hash, larger than life crepes — this is the elevated diner option we all need on this list.
pamelasdiner.com
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: The Modern Diner in Pawtucket
Did you know the Modern Diner in Pawtucket was the first diner added to the National Register for Historic Places? This Sterling Streamliner is from the 1930s, featuring your quintessential counter, booths, and classic breakfast fare.
Stop by for their ever-changing breakfast specials, but don't pass on the Custard French Toast. The Food Network hails this local spot a Top 5 Diner, and with one meal, you'll see why.
themoderndinerri.com
(401) 726-8390
364 East Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02860
South Carolina: The Early Bird Diner in Charleston
Offering southern specials such as a spicy honey fried chicken biscuit and fried pickles with buttermilk ranch dressing, The Early Bird Diner in Charleston is where it's at for locals. "Cracking eggs and taking names since 2008," you'll find these incredible offerings, along with classic diner fare and epic specials.
Guy Fieri knows about this spot and its complexity of flavors in each dish, and even AAA calls this a top three locale. No matter who is talking about this place, it seems they can all agree: You have to try the chicken and waffles.
earlybirddiner.com
(843) 277-2353
1644 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, SC 29407
South Dakota: Phillip's Avenue Diner in Sioux Falls
Classic food with a modern twist, but serve it in a retro setting and you have Phillip's Avenue Diner. The waffles are definitely a hit, and you'll hear that love from locals and Food Network alike.
While the food is killer, this spot has also been named most Instagrammed in South Dakota, which tells you that nostalgic vibe is alive and well. If you're looking to go back in time and eat a great meal, this is a must the next time you're in the area.
phillipsavenuediner.com
(605) 335-4977
121 S Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Arcade Restaurant in Memphis
Bright colors, plastic booths, and an endless countertop set the stage at Arcade Restaurant in Memphis. Once frequented by Elvis himself, this place is a diner classic in every way.
The diner opened in 1919 and keeps the same nostalgic charm, holding it's title of the oldest cafe in the city. It's been the backdrop for more than 20 movies, but beyond the fame, the food will keep you coming back for more.
arcaderestaurant.com
(901) 526-5757
540 S Main St., Memphis, TN 38103
Texas: Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls
Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls opened in 1929 and has stayed in business with excellent fare and the charm of its namesake flower surrounding the building. Why do locals and travelers from far and wide flock to this place? Pie happy hour.
Yeah, this ain't your typical diner. While you may wait a bit for a pie and a seat, locals promise it's all worth the wait. What's even wilder? Lyndon Johnson used to have breakfast meetings here.
bluebonnetcafe.net
(830) 693-2344
211 US-281, Marble Falls, TX 78654
Utah: Ruth's Diner in Emigration Canyon
Most people think diners are on the outskirts of small towns or embed in a city, but what about a diner tucked away in a canyon? Ruth's gives you the classic diner car vibes in the middle of nature. Now this is a true hidden gem.
Here, you'll find all the diner classics, but the Food Network encourages us all to try the biscuits and gravy. As for the locals, they simply love the views.
ruthsdiner.com
(801) 582-5807
4160 Emigration Canyon Rd., Salt Lake City, UT 84108
Vermont: Blue Benn Diner in Bennington
When most crave diner food, they want the Paterson railcar with booths and jukeboxes, too. At Blue Benn, you'll get transported to 1948 in an authentic railcar. This is the perfect spot for a pre or post hike meal in the Bennington area.
While locals love the array of food, they all say breakfast is the reason to make the journey. You find the classics here, but don't sleep on their burritos and specials!
bluebenn.com
(802) 442-5140
314 North St., Bennington, VT 05201
Virginia: Virginia Diner in Wakefield
Located in the peanut capital of Wakefield, Virginia, the Virginia Diner has been open since 1929. While this place started in a railway car, it's since expanded, but the great food and epic history remain.
Everyone is talking about the diner's decadent southern comfort food, and you'll find the classics and more on the menu. But when you leave, don't forget to stop by the gift shop and grab some peanuts to take home!
vadinerrestaurant.com
(757) 899-3106
408 County Dr., Wakefield, VA 23888
Washington: Frank's Diner in Spokane (Downtown)
If you love food and history, come on down to Frank's Diner in downtown Spokane. Classic Americana, this old railway car — number 1787 to be exact — served as a Presidential car until it was replaced in 1931.
Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this Seattle transplant has been supporting Spokane locals since 1991. However, if you want breakfast, you have to show up early. This hidden gem isn't so hidden for a great reason.
franksdiners.com
(509) 747-8798
1516 W 2nd Ave., Spokane, WA 99201
West Virginia: Mary B's Diner in Parkersburg
A buffet in a diner? Yeah, this one is unique. Mary B's Diner in Parkersburg is dishing out diner food in their own way — self-serve style.
Locals know the food is always good. And the portions? To your liking. Oh, and don't forget a slice of pie. (Or a whole one!) But the real gem? The massive rolls.
facebook.com/Marybs2020/
(304) 422-0522
2212 Pike St., Parkersburg, WV 26101
Wisconsin: Frank's Diner in Kenosha
As the oldest continuously operated car diner in the country, Frank's Diner in Kenosha is a must-visit for all based on history alone. But that's not the only reason to stop by. They've been "... flipping eggs and tossing sass since 1926."
Yes, they are a Triple D favorite, but there is weight behind that DDD claim to fame. Our recommendation (and everyone else's): The Garbage Plate.
franksdinerkenosha.com
(262) 657-1017
508 58th St., Kenosha, WI 53140
Wyoming: Luxury Diner in Cheyenne
Luxury Diner in Cheyenne opened in 1926, and the decor is pretty much the same. What's even cooler is the fact this trolly car used to run on the streets of Cheyenne from 1894 to 1912.
Grab your favorite diner classic and the green chili. But Food Network says you shouldn't sleep on the chicken fried steak. As for Tiktok, it's the cinnamon rolls.
luxurydiner.com
(307) 635-1219
1401 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001