11 IKEA Outdoor Dining Furniture Sets That Say Hello To Summer
If you're in need of affordable furniture, then you can't go wrong with IKEA. You can buy everything there from bed frames to couches to accent chairs and much more — including outdoor dining furniture sets. In fact, with summer fast approaching, you may be wanting to update your backyard so that you're all ready to host outdoor dinner parties and barbecues. In this case, you're going to want to head to IKEA (or its website) to make your outdoor dining set purchase.
But because IKEA has many outdoor furniture items — and because it's so easy to get distracted by its other products (such as the nine IKEA finds that will instantly update your kitchen or the five IKEA cookware sets that are sleek and affordable) — you may need some help getting started. With this in mind, we've compiled this list of some of the best outdoor furniture sets that IKEA has to offer right now.
This list includes something for everybody, ranging from small, two-person bistro tables to the larger tables that you'll need if you love to host. There are also a variety of styles here, so you can choose the one that best fits your backyard aesthetic and your personal tastes. Read on to see which outdoor furniture set you'll want to invest in this summer.
NÄMMARÖ Four-Person Stained Table Set with Bench
First up, we have a four-person table from IKEA's NÄMMARÖ series that's perfect for a small family or a couple who have the occasional guests over. The table is made of solid acacia wood, with an acrylic stain design. It comes with two chairs and a two-person bench. There are a few different variations here — you can choose the option with a cushioned bench and cushioned chairs, the option with just the cushioned chairs and no cushion on the bench (there are two design options for the seat cushions with this variation), or the option without any cushions on either the bench or the seats. The color of the wood also varies between a lighter brown and a darker brown, depending on which variation you choose.
Buy the NÄMMARÖ four-person stained table with bench set from IKEA – the price varies depending on which option you choose, ranging from $449.99 to $539.99.
VÄRMANSÖ Six-Person Table with Plastic Rattan Armchairs Set
For a slightly bigger option, you may want to go with this six-person table set from the VÄRMANSÖ series. It consists of a faux wood dark brown table made with aluminium and steel (and other materials), as well as six armchairs made with plastic rattan and a steel frame. The plastic rattan is designed to look like a natural rattan but be a bit sturdier for outdoor use. If you love dark wood and the rattan aesthetic, this set is for you. Plus, this table is plenty big enough to hold all of your favorite grilled summer party dishes.
Buy the VÄRMANSÖ six-person table with rattan armchairs from IKEA for $1399.99.
TÄRNÖ Two-Person Square Bistro Table Set
Anyone looking for a small and cute bistro table will love this option from the TÄRNÖ series. The square table is made with natural acacia hardwood and powder-coated steel, with a light brown stained look, with two chairs to match. There are also variations you can choose that come with cushions for the seats — there are three cushion designs (white square, white round, or blue with white dots). This is the perfect set for couples or individuals who live alone and want a place outside, just for them, to enjoy coffee and pastries in the morning and delicious summertime meals in the evening. It also works great for anyone who doesn't have a ton of space in their backyard or outdoor area, especially because this set is designed to fold flat and be stored easily.
Buy the TÄRNÖ two-person square bistro table from IKEA — the price varies depending on which version you choose, ranging from $99.99 to $139.99.
LERHOLMEN Picnic Table
If you love the picnic table look, then this is the outdoor furniture set that you will likely be most drawn to: the LERHOLMEN picnic table. The table, which has two attached benches, is made with light brown acacia wood that is designed to be sturdy and durable to stand the test of time. It seats up to six people, so it can be used to host small outdoor picnic parties. Plus, there's a hole in the middle for an umbrella — so you can enjoy the table as much as you want, without worrying about the sun beating down on you. After buying this, celebrate the purchase by making some of our classic picnic recipes, like baked ham and cheese sliders or watermelon and cucumber salad.
Buy the LERHOLMEN picnic table from IKEA for $399.99.
NÄMMARÖ Six-Person Table with Armchairs Set
Another option from the NÄMMARÖ series at IKEA is a six-person table with six armchairs. The table, which is made of acacia, is brown and has a stained look, like many of the other tables on this list. When it comes to the chairs, there are four options to choose from: cushionless, low-back ones that perfectly match the table; high-back reclining wooden chairs with off-white indented cushions; high-back reclining chairs with smooth, white cushions; and steel legless armchairs. If you need a straightforward yet stylish table set that can hold a small dinner party, you can't go wrong with this pic.
Buy the NÄMMARÖ six-person table with armchairs set from IKEA — the price varies depending on which chair style you go with, ranging from $699.99 to $1119.99.
LÄCKÖ Two-Person Outdoor Gray Table Set
For another two-person bistro table option, check out this gray table set from the LÄCKÖ series. This is an especially great option for anyone who doesn't love the look of wooden tables and prefers something a little bit more sleek. The table and chairs are made with steel and have a polyester powder coating. The chairs are also stackable, so this is a fantastic set for anyone with minimal outdoor space. You can buy the set with cushionless chairs or choose between three cushion designs: blue with white dots, white with indents, or smooth white cushions.
Buy the LÄCKÖ two-person outdoor gray table set from IKEA — the price varies depending on which chair/cushion design you choose, ranging from $179.99 to $219.99.
NÄMMARÖ Outdoor Bar Table and Bar Stools Set
If you prefer a casual vibe in your outdoor space, then you may find yourself drawn to this outdoor bar table from NÄMMARÖ. The light brown, stained high-top table is made of acacia and has a casual yet sophisticated aesthetic to it. It comes with two barstools, which complete the relaxed style (in place of chairs, which are a bit more formal in nature). After purchasing this, you can celebrate by making some summertime cocktails to enjoy while sitting at your at-home bar table — perhaps a refreshing watermelon crush cocktail or a limoncello spritz.
Buy the NÄMMARÖ outdoor bar table and bar stools set from IKEA for $299.99.
TORPARÖ Four-Person White Outdoor Foldable Table and Chairs Set
Here's a new IKEA item that you'll want to check out: a white, foldable outdoor table and chairs set from the TORPARÖ series. If you think that a white outdoor dining set is the way to go — the brightness does, indeed, scream summer — then this may be the perfect set for you. The table and chairs are made of steel with a polyester powder coating, and they have a matte surface. As an added bonus, the table folds up, so it's easier to store if you need to clear up some outdoor space. There's also no assembly required, so it couldn't be easier to add this dining set to your backyard.
Buy the TORPARÖ four-person white outdoor foldable table and chairs set from IKEA for $329.99.
NÄMMARÖ Round Four-Person Table and Chairs Set
If you love the NÄMMARÖ series at IKEA but prefer a round table, then you're in luck. This round, light brown, stained table fits four chairs, so it's great for anyone with a small family looking for the perfect outdoor dining area to enjoy lovely weather and great food. Just like the other NÄMMARÖ table set, there are multiple chair options to choose from, including some reclining and some low-back chairs, as well as some that are cushioned and some that are uncushioned — so, really, you can customize this set to best suit your preferences.
Buy the NÄMMARÖ round four-person table and chairs set from IKEA — the price varies, ranging from $589.99 to $729.99.
VITTSKÄR Eight-Person Dark Gray Rattan Table and Chairs Set
If you have a bigger family or love to have guests over to enjoy meals outdoors, then you're going to need a bigger set — such as this eight-person table and chairs set from the VITTSKÄR series at IKEA. This long, rectangular table is a very dark grayish brown color and has a wooden, stained look. The chairs are made of plastic rattan, so they have a natural-looking aesthetic while being a bit more durable. The chairs come with white seat cushions — or, you can choose to buy the set without the cushions for a cheaper price.
Buy the VITTSKÄR eight-person dark gray rattan table and chairs set from IKEA — it costs $2729 with the cushions included or $2449 without.
NÄMMARÖ Two-Person Square Table and Chairs Set
For the last item on the list, we have one more product from the NÄMMARÖ series. This time, it's a two-person table and chairs set, which will appeal to anyone who just wants to keep things simple — this will give a relaxing, cozy place to sit outside without taking up too much space. Just like the other sets in the NÄMMARÖ series, this table is a light brown in color with a stained design. It also has a few different options for chairs, including one with cushions and one without. This classic-looking table and chairs set may be just what you need to complete your backyard space — and get you even more ready for the beautiful weather of summer.
Buy the NÄMMARÖ two-person table and chairs set from IKEA — the price ranges from $209.99 to $249.99.