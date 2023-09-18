How To Roll Your Own Sushi Like A Pro

If you are the kind of person who likes to go out for sushi often, there is an alternative that will not put as much of a dent in your wallet: Making your own sushi. While it takes years to learn the art and craft of professional sushi masters, it is relatively easy to make sushi rolls at home that will satiate your cravings in a pinch.

You do need a few specialty tools, but they are inexpensive and easily available. The most important item you will need is a sushi mat. These are traditionally and commonly made with bamboo sticks that have been laid parallel and tied together into a mat. Parchment paper or tea towels will do, but if you foresee yourself rolling a lot of sushi, it is worth it to get a sushi mat. Plastic sushi mats are also available these days, which are very easy to clean and almost infinitely reusable. A dedicated rice paddle is preferable for making sushi, as they are made specifically to scoop and spread rice.

In terms of specialty ingredients, you will need seaweed sheets (called "nori" sheets) and short-grain sushi rice. Regular jasmine rice or basmati rice will not work as it does not have the starch content required for the rice to stick together. As for fillings, any of your favorite ingredients will do. However, if you plan on using raw seafood, make sure they are sashimi-grade so that they are safe for consumption.