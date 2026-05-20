Publix Is Celebrating Berry Season With 5 New Desserts

With the arrival of warm weather comes all sorts of fresh fruit desserts, and there's nothing quite like a temperate spring day with a nice slice of Chantilly cake. It's traditionally either a white or vanilla layer cake with assorted fresh berries, berry jam, and Chantilly cream — a sweetened vanilla whipped cream. Slight variations exist, like at Publix, which adds almond to the cake and mascarpone to the cream — and this one is so popular that Publix is giving it five new spinoff recipes.

Four-packs of Chantilly Berry Vanilla Cupcakes mimic the cake's layering by adorning the mascarpone Chantilly icing with raspberries and blueberries, and filling the cake itself with vanilla custard. And for an intriguing dessert mashup, the Chantilly Berry Tres Leches tweaks this Latin American staple with a medley of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries — and of course, mascarpone Chantilly cream.

But Publix's new Chantillyverse isn't just a series of cakes. Chantilly-style Croissants are stuffed with a mixed-berry filling and mascarpone-flavored cheese and dusted with powdered sugar and almonds. A Chantilly Yogurt Parfait uses vanilla yogurt topped with crunchy cookie crumbles and assorted berries. And, for a limited time, there is also Chantilly Cake Ice Cream: white cake-flavored ice cream featuring real cake pieces and ribbons of berries throughout.