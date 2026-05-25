The Interactive Chain Restaurant That Rivals Topgolf In Both Food & Fun

Golf entertainment spaces and other interactive sports venues are constantly upping their game to outdo one another. Topgolf has been the industry leader since its founding in 2000. However, its companion concept, Puttshack, is rivaling its biggest competitor with a sophisticated nightlife atmosphere, upscale cuisine and cocktails, and high-tech, yet nostalgic entertainment.

Both models obviously center on golf, and each offers food, entertainment, and appeal to groups — golf fans and non-golfers alike. However, they execute their experiences quite differently. Topgolf is more sports-focused, centered on driving ranges and competition. Puttshack provides indoor mini golf with a trendier lounge vibe, emphasizing atmosphere and social interaction.

Puttshack and Topgolf were also founded by the same people. With Puttshack, brothers Steve and Dave Jolliffe wanted to take the classic mini-golf game and tee it up for the modern age. Adam Breeden, co-founder of the electric shuffleboard concept Flight Club, joined them to open Puttshack in 2018, which now has over 20 locations, with several in the U.K. While Topgolf may be more established, Puttshack is quickly catching up to become the next neon-lit golf king.