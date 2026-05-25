The Interactive Chain Restaurant That Rivals Topgolf In Both Food & Fun
Golf entertainment spaces and other interactive sports venues are constantly upping their game to outdo one another. Topgolf has been the industry leader since its founding in 2000. However, its companion concept, Puttshack, is rivaling its biggest competitor with a sophisticated nightlife atmosphere, upscale cuisine and cocktails, and high-tech, yet nostalgic entertainment.
Both models obviously center on golf, and each offers food, entertainment, and appeal to groups — golf fans and non-golfers alike. However, they execute their experiences quite differently. Topgolf is more sports-focused, centered on driving ranges and competition. Puttshack provides indoor mini golf with a trendier lounge vibe, emphasizing atmosphere and social interaction.
Puttshack and Topgolf were also founded by the same people. With Puttshack, brothers Steve and Dave Jolliffe wanted to take the classic mini-golf game and tee it up for the modern age. Adam Breeden, co-founder of the electric shuffleboard concept Flight Club, joined them to open Puttshack in 2018, which now has over 20 locations, with several in the U.K. While Topgolf may be more established, Puttshack is quickly catching up to become the next neon-lit golf king.
Mini golf gets a glow up
When someone mentions mini golf, most people's minds travel back to the days of a wooden course built around dinosaurs, pirate ships, and windmills. Puttshack is playing to win with its vibrant, glowy retro-style environment. Spanning 25,000 square feet, every facility features multiple nine-hole courses. Each hole has a unique theme, inspired by nostalgic arcade games or pop culture. Some have interactive screens with trivia, and others have specialized games like "Moving Ducks." A few holes along the courses appeal more to young adults, such as a life-size beer pong table and a skateboarding ramp with hazard traps.
This gamification and private event space are major draws for families during the day. And since it transitions to 21-and-up at night, with DJs every evening, two full-service bars, and theme nights, most of its core audience is 21-39.
Puttshack flips the script on traditional mini-golf scoring: No tiny pencils, flimsy pieces of paper, and arguments over who got what. The venue implemented patented Trackaball technology, which works like a mini iPad, tracking scores and bonus points to keep the experience immersive. The objective here is to get the highest score, not the lowest, like in traditional golf.
Curated cuisines and cocktails
The business doesn't rely on traditional bowling alley food or bar snacks like nachos with artificial cheese and pretzels. Puttshack is drawing in the foodies with its globally inspired menu of shareable plates. The cuisine ranges from Korean barbecue pork bao buns to Mediterranean lamb skewers to quesabirria. The venue has executive chefs who do much of the cooking from scratch, and its menu is ever-changing.
Fancy cocktails, which also switch up regularly, give Puttshack a more elevated vibe and a leg up over its competitors. Some seen on the menu include a spiced-up Mezcal margarita with pineapple and a paloma flavored with guava. In addition to housemade cocktails, it offers mocktails, craft beers, and wine.
Patrons are allowed to carry their drinks around as they play, keeping the fun going. Furthering the immersive experience, the eatertainment concept introduced the "Challenge Hole" in 2024, a private suite with table service, where people can eat and drink as they play. And that dedication to elevated food and drinks has paid off for Puttshack. Over half of its revenue comes from food and beverage. Your move, Topgolf.