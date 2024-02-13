14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Smoking Meat

For as long as people have been cooking meat, they've been smoking it. This method of preparing animal protein has likely been around since the very invention of cooking itself, with prehistoric cave-dwelling humans practicing the technique. Smoking meat, both then and now, worked as a preservation technique, making the food last longer, as well as adding flavor, but it can be tricky too.

Since those early days, though, smoking meat has come a long way, and you now order smoky beef, pork, and chicken in barbecue joints and gourmet restaurants alike. As well as this, smoking is also a popular method of cooking for home chefs, and with a smoker, some wood chips, and a little bit of patience, it's entirely possible to prepare succulent, fall-off-the-bone cuts in your back garden. That doesn't mean it's easy, though. Smoking is a technique that needs to be mastered, and there are plenty of pitfalls on the way to the perfect smoked brisket that too many chefs fall into. Whether it's picking the wrong type of wood, trying to speed up the smoking process, messing up your timings, or using the wrong materials, we've got the scoop on everything you need to avoid right here.