The Fan-Favorite Aldi Pizza You Won't See In The Freezer Aisle In 2026
There are plenty of grocery store frozen pizzas you should leave in the freezer aisle, but if you know your brands, you can easily find a slice that tastes as yummy as a restaurant pie. One such fan favorite was Aldi's Mama Cozzi's Stone Baked Four Cheese Pizza, but sadly, you won't see it in the freezer aisle in 2026.
Topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, edam, and pecorino romano cheese, this pizza was a hit with many Aldi customers back when it was still available in-store. For instance, one shopper on Reddit posted a pic of the pizza and said, "Look at all that dang cheese! It came that way; all I added was some Italian herbs, from a grinder I have. Absolutely worth the $4 it cost. I prefer it over any other frozen pizza. So much cheese, when it comes out the oven, BAM, Cheese Pull!" Meanwhile, another Redditor said, "I couldn't pass up all this cheese for $3.99. It had seasoning all over the top, so I skipped adding any of my own. It's super good! I'm going back to stock up while I can."
Unfortunately, some of the same devotees are now heartbroken that the pie, which was imported from Europe, can no longer be stocked up on because it's been discontinued. One shopper on Reddit stated that "Mama Cozzi's stone-baked four cheese pizza was my safe food for like three weeks a few months ago and I haven't seen them since."
Mama Cozzi's makes several varieties of plain pizza
While Aldi doesn't stock the stone-baked plain pizza anymore, it does carry an original thin-crust Mama Cozzi's cheese pizza at a slightly cheaper $3.29 (there are also three more flavors available — meat lovers, sausage, and pepperoni — for the same price). Topped with both mozzarella cheese and parmesan, the original thin crust came in at number four in our taste test of seven Mama Cozzi's frozen pizzas from Aldi, ranked worst to best, and was described as a decent and acceptable budget option.
Alternatively, if you prefer a thicker crust, there's the fluffier rising crust four cheese pizza for $5.05, which is topped with a blend of mozzarella, asiago, parmesan, and Romano cheeses, or a cauliflower crust pizza that's suitable for low-carb diets. That said, it was Mama Cozzi's mini Italian-style pizzas that we ranked as the ultimate champion in our taste test despite their diminutive size because they had a sweet tomato sauce, plenty of cheese, and fresh herbs. Meanwhile, the brand's French bread pepperoni pizza made our list of the eight best Aldi freezer finds for under $5 if you're looking for a pizza-flavored snack that's suitable for the microwave.