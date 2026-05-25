The Fan-Favorite Aldi Pizza You Won't See In The Freezer Aisle In 2026

There are plenty of grocery store frozen pizzas you should leave in the freezer aisle, but if you know your brands, you can easily find a slice that tastes as yummy as a restaurant pie. One such fan favorite was Aldi's Mama Cozzi's Stone Baked Four Cheese Pizza, but sadly, you won't see it in the freezer aisle in 2026.

Topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, edam, and pecorino romano cheese, this pizza was a hit with many Aldi customers back when it was still available in-store. For instance, one shopper on Reddit posted a pic of the pizza and said, "Look at all that dang cheese! It came that way; all I added was some Italian herbs, from a grinder I have. Absolutely worth the $4 it cost. I prefer it over any other frozen pizza. So much cheese, when it comes out the oven, BAM, Cheese Pull!" Meanwhile, another Redditor said, "I couldn't pass up all this cheese for $3.99. It had seasoning all over the top, so I skipped adding any of my own. It's super good! I'm going back to stock up while I can."

Unfortunately, some of the same devotees are now heartbroken that the pie, which was imported from Europe, can no longer be stocked up on because it's been discontinued. One shopper on Reddit stated that "Mama Cozzi's stone-baked four cheese pizza was my safe food for like three weeks a few months ago and I haven't seen them since."