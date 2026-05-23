Don't Let Your Outdoor Grill Rust: Choose This Cover Material For The Most Protection

Investing in a premium outdoor grill might put a temporary dent in your savings, but it's worth it for all those tender steaks, flame-grilled burgers, and caramelized sausages you'll be able to enjoy with the family in the backyard. During the summer months, you'll likely be using your grill regularly and cleaning it consistently. However, during the colder season, you'll need to wrap it up well under a proper cover to prevent rust and protect your newest culinary asset from damage. In this case, it's best to select a cover that's made with a durable polyester that can withstand the changing weather and safeguard your beloved grill from corrosion.

Over time, moisture from rain, sleet, and snow can cause a grill to develop patches of rust, which can corrode the metal grates and even thin them down if left unchecked. Rust can also trap grease and residue, causing any food that's placed on top to stick. Of course, a clean grill is essential to get an immediate sizzle – any unwanted substances on the surface will hamper your steaks and meats from searing properly. Covering your grill with a proper cover made of tightly woven polyester that has strong stitching at the seams and a heavy gauge will prevent rust from developing. Both durable and weather-resistant, polyester is an excellent choice because it sits somewhere in the middle between a canvas option (more expensive) and a vinyl alternative (cheaper but more likely to tear and develop holes).