Never Skip This Step For Perfectly Caramelized Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are versatile root veggies that can be roasted whole, julienned and deep fried, or mashed and turned into ochre-colored pies for the festive table. But if you want your spuds to be perfectly caramelized with a moreish, sticky surface, never skip salting them first. While this may seem like an inconsequential step, it will elevate the taste of your taters and effortlessly boost their sweetness.

Why do baked sweet potatoes have that wonderfully honeyed flavor? Because of a special amylase enzyme that turns the natural starches inside into maltose (a sugar that's made of two glucose molecules). Oven roasting sweet potatoes at a low temperature for a longer period gives the enzyme more time to break the starch down, which maximizes its sweetness. You can support this process further by starting with a cold oven — this move gives the enzyme a lengthier period to do its work. However, the super simple tip for making the best roasted sweet potatoes of your life (that have both a scrumptious caramelized surface and fluffy middle) is to split them in half lengthways, coat them in oil, and sprinkle over a dash of salt before roasting cut-side down. The salt draws out the moisture in the potatoes via osmosis, helping it to evaporate faster. This is important because a drier surface can reach higher temperatures more quickly and kickstart the caramelization process. It's this combination of heat and a reduction in moisture that produces the best results.