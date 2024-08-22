The Super Simple Tip For The Best Roasted Sweet Potatoes Of Your Life

Versatile sweet potatoes can be a side dish, a savory meal, or even turned into a treat like sweet potato pie. But one of the most satisfying preparations is arguably its simplest form: roasted to perfection. Roasting is an ideal method for getting a ton of flavor and optimal texture out of your sweet potato. At high oven temperatures, the skin becomes slightly crisp while the inside becomes fluffy and tender. Because sweet potatoes boast about 14 times the amount of natural sugars as a standard potato, all that goodness has the potential to become a pure flavor bomb, and there is one super easy tip that ensures your roasted sweet potatoes are superior every time.

Simply slice your sweet potatoes in half the long way before you pop them in the oven, and when combined with just two other staple ingredients, you'll quickly see exactly why this is a game changer. This secret doesn't require any additional gadgets, ingredients, or techniques. In fact, you barely have to do much at all throughout the process, and it will actually save you some time, all while capitalizing on what makes these roots so naturally delicious, creating texture, developing color, and concentrating taste.