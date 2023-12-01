The Symmetry Of Your Sweet Potato Can Really Make Or Break Your Dish

Choosing baked sweet potatoes as a side dish or main course accompaniment during the fall and winter months is sure to not only satisfy your taste buds, but also keep your belly nice and warm. However, if you're familiar with prepping raw sweet potatoes, you already know they come in a vast array of shapes and sizes.

Nothing is more frustrating than spending almost an hour baking a sheet pan full of these tuberous roots only to discover undercooked or watery spots. If you're planning to bake sweet potatoes with several of your favorite toppings, choosing the right shape of this nutritious vegetable is crucial. Strive for a symmetrical, uniform potato. Beyond having a desire for equally-sized halves, the main concern around uneven sweet potatoes has everything to do with over and undercooking parts of these foods. If you have a sweet potato that's long and thin on one end and fat and stubby on the other, you run the risk of one side overcooking or the other being left watery. However, the prospect of choosing only symmetrical sweet potatoes can be stifling, especially in the middle of a busy grocery store. If you can't always secure evenly-sized spuds, there are a few other ways to ensure sweet, thoroughly-cooked sweet potatoes every time.