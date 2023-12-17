Switch Up Your Morning Routine With A Loaded Breakfast Sweet Potato
Revered as the most important meal of the day, breakfast is where we find joy, energy, and vigor in the early hours of the morning. Whether assembling a classic American breakfast with bacon, eggs, and toast or making a simple bowl of cereal, there's no wrong way to enjoy breakfast. There are, however, ways to revolutionize and reinvent breakfast. Enter sweet potatoes.
Although sweet potatoes aren't necessarily an uncommon breakfast item, they're most commonly used in hashes or as a standalone side dish. One of our favorite ways to use this sweet spud in morning meals is as a loaded baked sweet potato. Equal parts hearty and light, loaded sweet potatoes will keep you full without weighing you down as you set out to seize the day. Sweet potatoes pair well with a wide range of breakfast ingredients, ensuring you'll never run out of flavorful culinary combinations. Vegans and vegetarians rejoice! Loaded breakfast sweet potatoes are for everyone, making them an excellent base for a meat and animal-product-free meal.
Not only are loaded sweet potatoes a tasty way to start your day but they're also packed with nutrition. The complex carbohydrates in sweet potatoes release energy slowly, providing a steady source of fuel for your body throughout the morning. They're also rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, creating a breakfast that tastes as good as it feels.
Hot tips for loaded breakfast sweet potatoes
Preparing loaded sweet spuds for breakfast is a low-maintenance and accessible process, even for those who are new to cooking. It's as simple as baking and stuffing a sweet potato with your favorite toppings. Easy as it may be, there are some tips and tricks worth keeping in mind to ensure that your breakfast is the satisfying meal you deserve.
For starters, select sweet potatoes that are firm, smooth, and free of blemishes. Even if they look perfectly polished, always wash them before you start cooking to remove any dirt and bacteria from the surface — clean eating is happier eating.
Bake the potatoes between 400 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit for thorough cooking and caramelization. Depending on the size of the spud, 45 to 60 minutes of baking should do the trick. However, if you're unsure whether it's finished baking, there are signs to look for. Insert a fork or knife into the thickest part of the sweet potato. If it slides in easily with little resistance, it is done. Before you pop them in the oven, it's good to poke a few holes into each sweet potato to let moisture escape and prevent an explosion. If you prefer a softer skin, wrap them in foil; moisture can still escape but gets retained in the atmosphere of the foil. Omit the foil if you prefer a crispier skin.
Tasty toppings for breakfast sweet potatoes
If you've never enjoyed this one-of-a-kind breakfast, you may be stumped on topping options. What's a loaded sweet potato without plenty of extras? If you don't know where to start, consider some of our recommendations.
Bust your sweet potato open and cover it like a blanket with a decadent fried egg topped with bacon bits for a familiar, sweet, and savory breakfast. Take those toppings up a notch by including avocado slices, sour cream, plain Greek yogurt, or feta cheese. Sauteed veggies like kale, spinach, and mushrooms can bring an earthy twist to the potato's delicate whispers of sweetness for a well-rounded and complementary flavor profile.
Do you like your breakfast on the sweeter side? Dollop a spoonful of your favorite yogurt atop the potato before drizzling it with honey or maple syrup and topping it with nutty, coconut-laced granola and hemp seeds for added protein. Cooking is an adventure, so mix and match ingredients until you find the perfect combination. As long as you're using baked sweet potatoes as your base, breakfast will never be the same again.