Switch Up Your Morning Routine With A Loaded Breakfast Sweet Potato

Revered as the most important meal of the day, breakfast is where we find joy, energy, and vigor in the early hours of the morning. Whether assembling a classic American breakfast with bacon, eggs, and toast or making a simple bowl of cereal, there's no wrong way to enjoy breakfast. There are, however, ways to revolutionize and reinvent breakfast. Enter sweet potatoes.

Although sweet potatoes aren't necessarily an uncommon breakfast item, they're most commonly used in hashes or as a standalone side dish. One of our favorite ways to use this sweet spud in morning meals is as a loaded baked sweet potato. Equal parts hearty and light, loaded sweet potatoes will keep you full without weighing you down as you set out to seize the day. Sweet potatoes pair well with a wide range of breakfast ingredients, ensuring you'll never run out of flavorful culinary combinations. Vegans and vegetarians rejoice! Loaded breakfast sweet potatoes are for everyone, making them an excellent base for a meat and animal-product-free meal.

Not only are loaded sweet potatoes a tasty way to start your day but they're also packed with nutrition. The complex carbohydrates in sweet potatoes release energy slowly, providing a steady source of fuel for your body throughout the morning. They're also rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, creating a breakfast that tastes as good as it feels.