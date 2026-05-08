9 Costco Kitchen Items That Are Way Overpriced In 2026

A lot of people love Costco for its bounty of reasonably priced goods, but not everything under the warehouse roof (or online) is necessarily worth the money. While you can probably find a few examples of this in any Costco aisle, especially with the subjectiveness of taste, some are more obviously overpriced. And, as with countless other stores, kitchen items are a common culprit.

To be fair, many such items are not bad buys because Costco decided to charge an exorbitant price for them. But rather, one has to ask what they are actually getting for the money, and how the item will actually be used.

In some of these expensive cases, the customer is paying for a brand name or a flashy material that commands attention but is not actually necessary in the kitchen. Need is a recurring question, as other overpriced kitchen items are large cookware sets featuring seldom-used pieces, to say nothing of quality concerns. And sometimes, Costco simply carries a nicer competing product for less money, an obvious point of consideration — unless it's the type of appliance you shouldn't spend a lot on in general.