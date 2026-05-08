9 Costco Kitchen Items That Are Way Overpriced In 2026
A lot of people love Costco for its bounty of reasonably priced goods, but not everything under the warehouse roof (or online) is necessarily worth the money. While you can probably find a few examples of this in any Costco aisle, especially with the subjectiveness of taste, some are more obviously overpriced. And, as with countless other stores, kitchen items are a common culprit.
To be fair, many such items are not bad buys because Costco decided to charge an exorbitant price for them. But rather, one has to ask what they are actually getting for the money, and how the item will actually be used.
In some of these expensive cases, the customer is paying for a brand name or a flashy material that commands attention but is not actually necessary in the kitchen. Need is a recurring question, as other overpriced kitchen items are large cookware sets featuring seldom-used pieces, to say nothing of quality concerns. And sometimes, Costco simply carries a nicer competing product for less money, an obvious point of consideration — unless it's the type of appliance you shouldn't spend a lot on in general.
Cangshan Seagull Series X-7 Damascus Steel 12-piece Knife Block Set
One of the most common kitchen knife myths are that expensive blades are always better. And at nearly $500, this knife block set may seem top-of-the-line. But as appealing and high-quality as the Damascus steel blades may be, a properly maintained and sharpened cheap knife can also give excellent performance for hundreds less. Moreover, many people recommend avoiding knife sets altogether, because the consumer will often only use a fraction of what they come with.
All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set
They're flashy and attractive, but this set is just seven common cooking utensils in a jar for $120. The customer is paying for the All-Clad name, even though the brand's celebrated excellence is in pots and pans, not spoons and crocks. Making the deal worse, Costco also has a 50% larger Cuisinart utensil set for half the cost. There's little reason to buy the smaller and drastically more expensive competitor.
Circulon A1 Series with ScratchDefense Cookware Set, 12 Piece, Graphite
Nonstick pan coatings generally won't last more than a few years, even with careful handling and cooking. The money this set costs would be better spent on longer-lasting stainless steel or cast iron, which also cook better food. The best pan sauces are never made in nonstick pans, because that technique requires a small amount of food to stick. Don't pay hundreds for disposable pans that can't do basic tasks.
simplehuman Steel Frame Dishrack with Knife Block
The high price of this dish rack is largely due to simplehuman's prowess at modernist design. It's just a place to put wet dishes. But it has bigger issues: customers complain about the limited functionality of non-removable wine glass holders, and that the hydrophilic coating easily chips — undermining the aesthetics of a brand people choose for its aesthetics. These are big drawbacks for the price.
Zwilling Enfinigy 4-slice Toaster
This toaster is gorgeous, and reviews indicate it cooks well, but $150 is an extravagant amount to pay for one. The kitchen appliance experts at Wirecutter recommend not spending too much on a toaster, because they tend to perform similarly across price points — including similarly brief lifespans. Wirecutter's recommended 4-slice toaster costs nearly ⅓ of the Zwilling's price tag, and is also available at Costco.
Frigidaire Crunch Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, 33 lbs, Stainless Scoop Included
Customer reviews on Costco's website show many issues with this Frigidaire ice machine prematurely stopping as ice backs up in front of a sensor telling the machine it is full. An ice maker that you have to check on and jostle every few minutes is less convenient than old-fashioned ice cube trays, and definitely more expensive.
Caraway 11-piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware & Bakeware Set
It's hard to complain about the visual appeal of Caraway cookware, but many long-term users of these pots and pans regret their purchases. Perhaps the most common complaint is non-stick surfaces becoming sticky after a few months. But there are also complaints of low heating limits, uneven heating, and easily-damaged surfaces — some frustrated consumers just threw them away.
Keurig K-Crema Single Serve Coffee Maker
According to Costco customer reviews, this Keurig machine often suffers from a water pressure problem that renders it inoperable. But even with more reliable performance, Costco also sells a better-reviewed and higher-end Nespresso machine for less than the Keurig when on sale, or slightly more at full price. But it also comes with 10 more free coffees, and Nespresso Vertuo machines can brew an extra-strong coffee upon request — the Keurig cannot.
Café 30 1.7 cu. ft. Over-the-range Microwave Oven
Customer reviews show that many buyers have found this microwave's munti-functionality confusing to use. Worse yet, when they do figure it out, they often consider the results disappointing, especially the air fryer option. There are also frequent complaints of at least one part breaking after a year or two. No monetary discount can make performance like that a good deal.