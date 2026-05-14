The Cracker Barrel Seafood Dish That's Worth Trying, According To Customers
If you're new to the world of Cracker Barrel — which is a country-themed restaurant chain — then you may be wondering which dishes are the best, especially since the chain offers an expansive menu that may make it quite difficult to choose. This is why we put together a list of the nine best dishes at Cracker Barrel, according to customers – and when it comes to seafood, it's the grilled catfish plate that everyone loves.
The entree comes with two U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets, which have a kick of heat to them. Additionally, the plate comes with either two or three sides (your choice, with the price varying by about two bucks), and the choice between corn muffins and buttermilk biscuits (which are made from scratch, by the way). As for the sides, you have quite a few options to choose from, including seasoned rice, a hashbrown casserole, steak fries, carrots, broccoli, and more. But regardless of which sides you pick, you can expect this meal to be a satisfying one, all thanks to the grilled catfish. Really, customers can't get enough of this seafood dish.
In one five-star review on TripAdvisor, a visitor called it the "best spicy grilled catfish fillets." They added, "Can't say good enough about the catfish fillets. They were cooked perfectly and with all the sides it was more than enough."
What else do customers say about the grilled catfish?
The grilled catfish has come up multiple times in TripAdvisor reviews. Another user described the grilled catfish as "tender and flaky." One reviewer tried the grilled catfish for the first time and called it "so delicious," while another person referred to the dish as their "favorite."
Meanwhile, on Cracker Barrel's Facebook page, there was a post in August of 2023 announcing that the catfish (both grilled and fried) were back on the menu (it's unclear how long it was not available). The comments are filled with people raving about the meal, specifically. One person wrote, "I had the spicy grilled catfish recently and it was just as I like it! Yummy! It should've never left your menu." One commenter described it as "awesome" (with many exclamation marks), while another commenter thanked Cracker Barrel for bringing back the popular dish.
Really, if you're a seafood lover, then you need to get yourself to Cracker Barrel and try ordering the grilled catfish. Then, you can make your own pan-seared catfish at home to compare it to Cracker Barrel's — and perhaps you may even want to change up the seasoning of your go-to recipe to make it a little spicier, just like the chain's.