The Cracker Barrel Seafood Dish That's Worth Trying, According To Customers

If you're new to the world of Cracker Barrel — which is a country-themed restaurant chain — then you may be wondering which dishes are the best, especially since the chain offers an expansive menu that may make it quite difficult to choose. This is why we put together a list of the nine best dishes at Cracker Barrel, according to customers – and when it comes to seafood, it's the grilled catfish plate that everyone loves.

The entree comes with two U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets, which have a kick of heat to them. Additionally, the plate comes with either two or three sides (your choice, with the price varying by about two bucks), and the choice between corn muffins and buttermilk biscuits (which are made from scratch, by the way). As for the sides, you have quite a few options to choose from, including seasoned rice, a hashbrown casserole, steak fries, carrots, broccoli, and more. But regardless of which sides you pick, you can expect this meal to be a satisfying one, all thanks to the grilled catfish. Really, customers can't get enough of this seafood dish.

In one five-star review on TripAdvisor, a visitor called it the "best spicy grilled catfish fillets." They added, "Can't say good enough about the catfish fillets. They were cooked perfectly and with all the sides it was more than enough."