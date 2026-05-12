The Odd Myth About Dolley Madison And Oyster Ice Cream

Spilling the tea has been a part of the American fiber since that first colony set up shop. Telling stories about dresses worn and food eaten is the type of gossip that fueled polite society; however, one tale that may need a little re-examining starts with Dolley Madison and oyster ice cream. According to the prevailing scuttlebutt, the First Lady served this frozen treat with a seafood vibe at the White House during her husband's presidency. But before you get sucked into this whale of a tale, it is important to separate facts from fiction.

First, what is oyster ice cream, and is it even real? Oyster ice cream is, indeed, real, but it's not like your typical chocolate, vanilla, cookie dough, or any of the most popular ice creams in America. In fact, it isn't sweet at all. It's described as a creamy soup where the oysters have been soaked in a warm, spicy, and creamy bath. The oysters are then strained, and the soup is cooled and churned until it is thick, like ice cream. Some iterations add herbs and even egg yolks to give it a custard-like consistency. It's served frozen, just like any other ice cream.