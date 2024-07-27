How Oyster Ice Cream Came To Be A Real Flavor

Ice cream has fans all over the globe. Because different parts of the world may prefer flavors particular to a culture, one might encounter options like mochi in Japan, halva in Israel, or savory foie gras in France. But in the U.S., most shops stick to a list of long-beloved basics like vanilla and chocolate, and classics like mint chocolate chip, rum raisin, or maple walnut.

Some rumors have circulated that there is another ice cream flavor with deeply American roots, though — one that was supposedly once embraced by everyone from pilgrims to presidents to literary legends — and that's oyster ice cream. Yes, the very same oysters you top with mignonette and shoot back at your local seafood spot. These rumors stated that the briny shellfish used to be the basis for a frozen treat not unlike the ones we enjoy on a hot summer day today.

That said, thanks to deeper modern research into the subject, it seems this may have been one of those pervasive food myths — or at least a misunderstanding. And yet, although it may not be among the most popular ice cream flavors in America, contemporary chefs have taken the idea and run with it anyway, converting what may have just been a lot of hot air into a unique frozen delicacy that is now very much a real thing.