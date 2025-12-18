11 Things From '80s Kitchens You Rarely See Anymore

If you lived in the 1980s, you know there was much more to the decade than the stereotypical teased hair and neon leg warmers. While certainly hair metal, synth pop, shoulder pads, and teen movies contributed to the pop culture of the era and inspired the generations that followed, food culture of the decade also left us with a few classics we still eat today. But what was it actually like to stand over the stove and cook up a meal in an average 1980s home?

In the kitchen, earth tone-leftovers from the 1970s lingered heavily and granny chic and kitsch reigned supreme. Yet, the decade also saw its fair share of innovation. It was a time when kitchen gadgets were prevalent, so much so that many of the gadgets that were common during this time have fallen out of favor and the simpler, older tools have become the norm over their once-innovative electronic counterparts. Perhaps we can unlock a few memories by revisiting appliances, decorations, and kitchen tools you probably forgot about from the time period.