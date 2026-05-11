3 Costco Kirkland Signature Products That Might Disappear In 2026
It's common for shoppers to look down on store brands in general, with the notable exception of Kirkland Signature. The Costco store brand is a foundational part of Costco's business model, and for consumers, it's an irreplaceable part of the shopping experience. But carrying the Kirkland name is no guarantee that even a popular product will be around forever.
Costco doesn't typically comment on specific product inventories, including whether items are being discontinued or not. But the scarcity of these once-common items makes their disappearance seem likely in 2026.
Without official company word, it's hard to tell why these products are on their way out. In the case of one popular beverage, employee chatter suggests a reformulation is in the future. For a ready-made meal, the culprit may well be lingering after-effects of a food safety recall. But in the case of some lean, frozen burger patties, there's little clue beyond dwindling inventory — though shoppers seeking them may have luck elsewhere in the Costco empire.
Kirkland Signature Sport Drink
Sports drinks are a big market, traditionally dominated by brand names like Gatorade and Powerade. But Costco shoppers didn't count out the bargain offered by Kirkland Signature Sport Drink, available in flavors of orange, fruit punch, and blue raspberry. At least, it was: some Costco employees have told curious shoppers that the drink is no longer being produced, so whatever bottles may still be on sale floors are the last for a while.
But not all hope is lost, for other shoppers have reportedly been told that Costco is reformulating its sports drink line, and it will be back at some point. This rumor is not confirmed, but the artificial dyes that helped make this brand one of the unhealthiest sports drinks on the market may reveal what's going on.
In 2025, the Food & Drug Administration announced the regulatory phaseout of several common artificial food dyes, including Yellow 6, Blue 1, and Red 40. These dyes can be found in many sports drinks, including the old Kirkland lineup. But with a ban coming in a few years, the new Kirkland Sport Drink probably won't contain any of them.
Kirkland Signature Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes
Grabbing a ready-to-eat meal is a familiar part of Costco shopping for many, especially if the crowds and parking lot wear you down too much to actually make dinner when you get home. But this hearty, homestyle mainstay has become something of an endangered species ever since a recent food safety recall.
In March, Costco recalled a meatloaf meal kit over a potentially fatal threat: salmonella. Affected products are long since off the shelves, but it was a rather expansive recall, hitting over half of U.S. states plus Puerto Rico and Washington, DC. The threat is over, but the after-effects seem to linger.
For some shoppers, the meatloaf meal kit with Yukon gold mashed potatoes has remained out of stock ever since the salmonella scare. And since Costco doesn't comment on product stocks, it's a bit of a mystery when (or if) this product will once again be a common sight.
Kirkland Signature Ground Sirloin and Loin of Beef Patties
Many people would say it's not a cookout if there are no burgers, and as nice as a freshly made, never frozen burger is, it's a lot to ask when you're grilling dozens of them all afternoon. Costco's packs of ⅓-pound frozen burgers can be a crucial assist in these cases, but the ground sirloin and loin of beef patties seem to be disappearing.
These bags of 18 frozen burgers were 85% lean and 15% fat, making them a great choice for a less fatty but deliciously beefy burger. Unfortunately, shoppers have noticed over several months that this specific variety is becoming hard to find. It may be more commonly stocked at Costco Business Centers, but the overall dwindling availability can't be a good sign.
But it's not all bad news. There are still plenty of great frozen burger options made of 100% real beef, including grass-fed Kirkland patties, also at Costco.