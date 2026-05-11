3 Costco Kirkland Signature Products That Might Disappear In 2026

It's common for shoppers to look down on store brands in general, with the notable exception of Kirkland Signature. The Costco store brand is a foundational part of Costco's business model, and for consumers, it's an irreplaceable part of the shopping experience. But carrying the Kirkland name is no guarantee that even a popular product will be around forever.

Costco doesn't typically comment on specific product inventories, including whether items are being discontinued or not. But the scarcity of these once-common items makes their disappearance seem likely in 2026.

Without official company word, it's hard to tell why these products are on their way out. In the case of one popular beverage, employee chatter suggests a reformulation is in the future. For a ready-made meal, the culprit may well be lingering after-effects of a food safety recall. But in the case of some lean, frozen burger patties, there's little clue beyond dwindling inventory — though shoppers seeking them may have luck elsewhere in the Costco empire.