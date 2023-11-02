Dunkin' Loaded Hash Browns Review: They Aren't Exactly Loaded Like We Expected

Once it strikes midnight on Halloween, and the calendar turns to November, it's goodbye fall flavors, and on to decking the halls, foods, and drinks with the holiday spirit. For restaurants, grocery stores, restaurants, and coffee shops, the planning for the holiday season starts well in advance, and for one particular item on Dunkin's new menu, the buzz was truly brewing like Christmas in July. Four months ago, one Reddit user jumped on their soapbox to tell the world that Dunkin' loaded hash browns were coming, and "it's going to be one of the ultimate breakfast options of our generation."

Flash forward to today, and the loaded hash browns are a reality. The new menu item has officially been unwrapped and is ready to be ordered at a Dunkin' near you. So, is this loaded take on Dunkin's "heaven toasted" hash browns (which have been around since 2008) a modern marvel or a modern mess? I braved entering my local Dunkin' during the AM rush/crush to find out. It's okay to get fully loaded in the morning, right? Well, here is our chew and review to set the record straight.