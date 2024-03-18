We Tried Coffee Mate Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Flavored Creamer With Dr Pepper And It's A Shockingly Well-Executed Mash-Up

Combining dairy and soda isn't as far-fetched as it may seem. Coloradans have been enjoying root beer floats since 1893. Dirty Soda is another iteration that's become a viral sensation since its debut in Utah in the early 2000s. At that time, Mormon church members were informed that they didn't need to refrain from caffeinated beverages entirely, just hot ones. Soda shops like Sodalicious and Swig jumped on this opportunity by developing flavored soda drinks with unusual ingredients like coconut creamer, half and half, and lime juice.

Many entrepreneurs have jumped on the Dirty Soda bandwagon, further muddying who can claim the term as their own. The latest to do so is Coffee mate, in conjunction with Dr Pepper. This distinct collaboration simplifies the process of making Dirty Soda and bringing it into your home with a heavenly new Coconut Lime Flavored Creamer designed to be added to your favorite Dr Pepper flavor. This iconic blend is available now for a limited time only at grocery stores nationwide.

We here at Daily Meal are hip and love to follow viral trends. As such, I used my skills as a professional chef to put this new product to a rigorous taste test, combining the creamer with carbonated water and Dr Pepper to assess each based on aroma, flavor, and overall execution. Find out how this product fared and if you should add it to your next grocery list.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.