This Office Staple Does Wonders For Organizing Your Fridge

If the thought of organizing your fridge makes you want to run for the hills, you're not alone. Dealing with expired packages, moldy produce, and smelly leftovers is no one's idea of fun. However, organizing your fridge properly can alleviate these issues by making sure that you eat through everything before it goes off. Luckily, there's an office staple that can do wonders for bringing a sense of calm to a chaotic fridge, which is both affordable and convenient: A pair of bookends.

Bookends can create little circumscribed areas to help you better manage the contents of your fridge and monitor which items are soon to expire — they need to be sturdy but slim so they can keep bottles and cans in place without taking up extra space (so forget about fancy thick ones with ridges and patterns). These L-shaped metal bookends from Dollar Tree fit the bill perfectly because they're lightweight and only cost $1.25 each. Plus, they're easy to wipe clean, and come in three cheerful colors, allowing you to split your fridge up easily into designated zones for different drinks and cartons (plastic bins from Dollar Tree make organizing your fridge a breeze, too, because they're clear and compact, so you could incorporate these as well).

To get started, give your bookends a quick clean to remove any accumulated dust or grime that's settled on them in-store. Then there are a couple of ways you can set them up to de-clutter and create more space.