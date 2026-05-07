14 Sam's Club Must-Haves To Look For In May 2026

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As you may already know, the Sam's Club membership has changed a bit so far in 2026 — namely, its membership price has increased. But, for many, the membership is still worth it, even with the increase, thanks to Sam's Club having plenty of great bargains and offering a huge selection of home goods, electronics, apparel, and more — including a plethora of delicious groceries. The selection of items is always changing, so you can expect to find new items that are added each month. For the month of May, there are plenty of new fun and exciting food items that you should be keeping an eye out for.

To help you figure out which items are must-haves for May, we have compiled this list of some of the most noteworthy new products. The list includes everything from snacks to desserts to protein-rich options. Each item is available online to order and may also be found at your local Sam's Club depending on availability. Read through this list to see what you're most excited to add to your cart this May.