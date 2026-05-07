14 Sam's Club Must-Haves To Look For In May 2026
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As you may already know, the Sam's Club membership has changed a bit so far in 2026 — namely, its membership price has increased. But, for many, the membership is still worth it, even with the increase, thanks to Sam's Club having plenty of great bargains and offering a huge selection of home goods, electronics, apparel, and more — including a plethora of delicious groceries. The selection of items is always changing, so you can expect to find new items that are added each month. For the month of May, there are plenty of new fun and exciting food items that you should be keeping an eye out for.
To help you figure out which items are must-haves for May, we have compiled this list of some of the most noteworthy new products. The list includes everything from snacks to desserts to protein-rich options. Each item is available online to order and may also be found at your local Sam's Club depending on availability. Read through this list to see what you're most excited to add to your cart this May.
Olipop Limited Edition Variety Pack, 15-Pack
Olipop is more than just a healthier version of soda — it also made our list of the best craft soda brands on the market, right alongside more traditional soda brands like Virgil's and Maine Root. With that in mind, it's worth paying attention to the new limited edition variety pack that has shown up at Sam's Club. The flavors include crisp apple, lemon lime, and raspberry sherbet. There are five of each flavor in the 15-count pack.
Buy the Olipop limited edition variety pack from Sam's Club for $14.98.
Demakes Bros. Choice Beef Shaved Steak, 16-Ounce, 2-Pack
For an easy dinner idea, grab this two-pack of Demakes Bros. beef shaved steak (each container is 16 ounces), which cooks fast and evenly thanks to its thin slices. It is made up of 100% lean choice beef and contains 22 grams of protein per serving. Use this shaved steak to make delicious and quick recipes like tacos or stir fries on a busy weeknight.
Buy the two-pack of Demakes Bros. choice beef shaved steak from Sam's Club for $17.47.
Jimmy Dean Snack Size Maple Sausage Pancake Sandwiches
If you love McDonald's McGriddle sandwiches, then you will want to give this Jimmy Dean breakfast option a try. This sandwich consists of two pancakes with a maple-flavored sausage in the middle, so it's a little simpler than a McGriddle, but it still combines sweet and savory flavors to make for a breakfast that's also a comfort meal. It's a snack size sandwich, so it's great for when you just want something small or you want a mid-morning snack if you get hungry before lunch time.
Buy a 30-count box of Jimmy Dean snack size maple sausage pancake sandwiches from Sam's Club for $15.86.
My Mochi Premium Ice Cream Variety Pack
Mochi ice cream is perfect when you want a small sweet treat that will satisfy your craving without feeling like an overindulgence. So, with this in mind, you should definitely buy this box of My Mochi premium ice cream, which comes with two flavors: strawberry and mango. The treats are made with premium ingredients, with real fruit purees for the mango and strawberry flavors. Each box comes with six of each flavor.
Buy the My Mochi premium ice cream variety pack from Sam's Club for $7.86.
P3 Portable Protein Snack Plate, 5-Count
If you're looking for an easy way to get a small protein boost when you're feeling snacky, try out these portable protein snack plates (which are great for grabbing with you on the go). Each plate contains applewood smoked turkey breast, cheddar cheese, cashews, and dark chocolate cranberries — so this snack offers savory, sweet, salty, and tart elements to make for a delicious balance of flavors. The snack plate comes out to a total of 16 grams of protein.
Buy the five-count pack of P3 portable protein snack plates from Sam's Club for $11.34.
Minh Mini Chicken Egg Rolls
For an easy, tasty appetizer, grab a box of these mini chicken egg rolls from Minh. Each egg roll contains a mix of chicken, cabbage, carrots, celery, and onion, all wrapped up in a super crispy shell. Make these as a before-dinner snack or serve it as an appetizer at a dinner party to keep your guests happy before the main meal. Try pairing it with sweet and sour sauce or teriyaki sauce. The box comes with 40 mini egg rolls, which is about 13 servings (of three egg rolls each).
Buy the 40-count box of Minh mini chicken egg rolls from Sam's Club for $11.99.
Vintage Lot 18-Month Gouda
If you are putting together a charcuterie board and want a new cheese to add to the mix, this vintage lot gouda has recently arrived at Sam's Club and may be just what you need. This cheese is an imported Dutch gouda that has been aged for 18 months. It has a sweet and nutty flavor profile, with a creamy and rich texture.
Buy the vintage lot 18-month gouda from Sam's Club for $9.67 or $0.60 per ounce.
Member's Mark Smoky Garlic Burger Seasoning
With summer approaching, you may very well be wanting to cook up some homemade burgers, especially if you love to barbecue (and we have a whole list of the best burger recipes to give you ideas). But if you are looking for just a simple yet delicious way to season your homemade burgers, try out this smoky garlic burger seasoning from Member's Mark at Sam's Club. Along with garlic, it also contains black pepper, dried onion, paprika, and dill. Flavor-wise, it's savory, bold, and smoky, so it will bring a delicious depth of flavor to your burgers.
Buy the 8.6-ounce jar of Member's Mark smoky garlic burger seasoning from Sam's Club for $4.98.
Hippeas Flavor Blast! Trippin' Cheddar Baked Chickpea Puffs
For a crunchy snack option that is a bit healthier than a bag of traditional chips, you may want to try out these Hippeas Flavor Blast! Trippin' Cheddar baked chickpea puffs. They're made with chickpea flour, so there's a plant-based protein baked right into the snack (although it's worth noting that a serving only contains 3 grams of protein). All in all, these snacks are crunchy, cheesy, and satisfying.
Buy a 13-ounce bag of Hippeas Flavor Blast! Trippin' Cheddar baked chickpea puffs from Sam's Club for $5.98.
Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips Variety Pack
Speaking of protein, if you're someone who is looking for more protein-rich snacks that are also tasty, pick up this variety pack of Quest tortilla style protein chips. The pack comes with five different flavors: loaded taco, pizza, Buffalo ranch, nacho cheese, and hot & spicy. So, when it comes to flavor, there is something for everyone. Each bag of chips contains between 18 and 20 grams of protein and is also low in carbs (about 3 to 4 grams of net carbs). There are four bags of each chip flavor in the pack.
Buy the 20-pack variety box of Quest protein chips from Sam's Club for $33.98.
Aidells Smoked Chicken and Apple Breakfast Sausage Links
Sometimes, what you need to complete the perfect breakfast plate is a delicious chicken sausage — just like this smoked chicken and apple breakfast sausage from Aidells. These sausages are made with 100% premium chicken, without any nitrates or MSG. You can expect yummy savory flavor with a hint of sweetness from the apple. Pair with scrambled eggs (made gourmet-style with some easy tricks) and toast for the ultimate breakfast.
Buy a four-count package of the Aidells smoked chicken and apple breakfast sausage links from Sam's Club for $9.84.
Apple & Eve Organic Reduced Sugar Variety Pack Juice Drinks
If you have kids, then you probably always have juice drinks in the house. The only problem with them is that they often contain high amounts of sugar. To fix this problem, buy this variety pack of Apple & Eve organic reduced sugar juice drinks. Each juice box is 50 calories and contains either 10 or 11 grams of sugar (none of which is added sugar). The flavors include apple, fruit punch, and white grape raspberry (there are 12 of each flavor in the pack).
Buy the 36-count Apple & Eve organic reduced sugar juice drink variety pack from Sam's Club for $11.48.
Member's Mark Guacamole Flavored Tortilla Chips
Anyone who loves the combination of chips and fresh guacamole will probably love these guacamole flavored tortilla chips from Member's Mark at Sam's Club. The chips are made so that each bite is bursting with guacamole flavor — so, really, it skips the step of having to dip a chip into the guac (unless you want extra avocado flavor by pairing these chips with even more guacamole). If you're not dipping these chips in more guacamole, try pairing them with your favorite salsa.
Buy an 18-ounce bag of Member's Mark guacamole flavored tortilla chips from Sam's Club for $4.98.
Chobani 30G Protein Greek Yogurt Drink, Vanilla Ice Cream
For the last item on this list, we have one more item that will catch the attention of those who are keeping track of their protein goals: the Chobani protein Greek yogurt drinks. These Greek yogurt drinks are vanilla ice cream flavored, so there's plenty of sweetness and tasty flavor there to keep you satisfied. Each drink contains a whopping 30 grams of protein and no added sugar (there's 11 grams of natural sugar), so this product will definitely help you reach your goals without any kind of sugar crash.
Buy an eight-count box of Chobani vanilla ice cream Greek yogurt protein drinks from Sam's Club for $19.86.