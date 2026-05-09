Think Twice Before Using Vintage Corelle Dishware — It Could Make You Sick

Thrifting is a true investment of time and energy, but the rewards can be incredible. For instance, you can thrift cute retro pie dishes or source branded cookware in second-hand stores for a fraction of the original cost that are perfectly safe to use in the kitchen. However, if you've spotted some vintage Corelle dishware at a local flea market, think twice before using it — it could make you sick depending on when it was made.

The popularity of Corelle dishware lies in its construction. Made of fired three-layer glass that's strong and unlikely to chip or crack, these timeless pieces are also lightweight and non-porous. Better yet, modern Corelle dishware carries several designs to suit the aesthetic of your tablescape. The problem is that the older patterns, such as the blue snowflake, butterfly gold, and crazy daisy, that were made before 1971, used paints that could have contained lead (the FDA regulation on lead leaching didn't come into effect until the 1970s).

If these pieces of crockery were to chip or flake off, the paint could leach out and end up in your food. Lead poisoning symptoms in adults include abdominal pain, headaches, and mood disorders, but it can be much worse for children, who could develop hearing loss, learning difficulties, and seizures. While lead poisoning usually happens over months or years, you should definitely avoid eating on any Corelle dishware items that could contain lead to play it safe.