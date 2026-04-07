The Classic Cookware Brand To Look Out For When Thrifting
Who doesn't want a kitchen outfitted with the best cookware money can buy? Pots and pans are among the essential kitchen tools that allow for culinary excellence. The only problem is that some cookware costs more money than you might have at your disposal. But no one ever said your cookware has to be brand spanking new. Enter thrifting. Shopping for second-hand kitchen gear can be economically kind on your budget, and you may even stumble upon a find of one or two items of one of the most coveted brands: All-Clad.
All-Clad is a premium brand, producing pots and pans made with fully bonded layers of stainless steel and aluminum. This makes it durable while providing precise cooking control. It is one of the best cookware sets you can buy from Costco for a fraction of the price of other sellers. However, buying it used can make All-Clad pieces even more accessible for the common cook.
Emily Huxford, thrifty home décor and DIY expert of Happily Huxford, revealed to Martha Stewart, "A majority of the stainless steel cookware in my kitchen is thrifted All-Clad pieces." In fact, a set of skillets made by All-Clad could easily run you $250, but Huxford said she has never paid more than $10 for a single piece. Additionally, a member of the Reddit community shared that they scored an All-Clad skillet, saute pan with a lid, a two-quart saucepan with a lid, and a six-quart stockpot with a lid for just $50. That's quite the find.
What to look for
Of course, when it comes to All-Clad thrifting, you might be wondering how you can tell if you are getting a dupe. That's always a possibility. The best way to discern if you are looking at the real thing or an All-Clad counterfeit is to judge the item by its weight. This brand uses 18/10 stainless steel when crafting its products. Stainless steel All-Clad pots and pans are going to have some weight to them. A 10-inch frying pan with a lid is going to weigh about 4 pounds.
Another thing to look for when purchasing All-Clad from estate sales or thrift shops is warping. Because of the weight of real All-Clad pots and pans, they should not have any wobbling or spinning when you set them on a flat surface. So, if the pan is warped, skip it. If you are going hunting for some second-hand All-Clad cookware, it's important that you brush up on how to clean your stainless steel finds, because when you take care of your pots and pans, they take care of you and the food you are cooking.