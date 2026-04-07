The Classic Cookware Brand To Look Out For When Thrifting

Who doesn't want a kitchen outfitted with the best cookware money can buy? Pots and pans are among the essential kitchen tools that allow for culinary excellence. The only problem is that some cookware costs more money than you might have at your disposal. But no one ever said your cookware has to be brand spanking new. Enter thrifting. Shopping for second-hand kitchen gear can be economically kind on your budget, and you may even stumble upon a find of one or two items of one of the most coveted brands: All-Clad.

All-Clad is a premium brand, producing pots and pans made with fully bonded layers of stainless steel and aluminum. This makes it durable while providing precise cooking control. It is one of the best cookware sets you can buy from Costco for a fraction of the price of other sellers. However, buying it used can make All-Clad pieces even more accessible for the common cook.

Emily Huxford, thrifty home décor and DIY expert of Happily Huxford, revealed to Martha Stewart, "A majority of the stainless steel cookware in my kitchen is thrifted All-Clad pieces." In fact, a set of skillets made by All-Clad could easily run you $250, but Huxford said she has never paid more than $10 for a single piece. Additionally, a member of the Reddit community shared that they scored an All-Clad skillet, saute pan with a lid, a two-quart saucepan with a lid, and a six-quart stockpot with a lid for just $50. That's quite the find.