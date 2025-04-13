15 Kitchen Knife Myths Debunked By A Chef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Culinary school educates young chefs on knife safety, but cooking in a working kitchen teaches them knife culture. There are many myths surrounding the chef knife, its purpose, and its maintenance. Anyone who loves cooking can learn from professionals, who can also debunk common myths that are believed as fact. Cooking is an art form, and knives are the tools used to create a masterpiece. Believing the myths surrounding them might be keeping you from fully exploring your own culinary prowess.

My first chef knife was part of my college culinary kit, and this knife taught me the basics and gave me my first injury. My first working chef knife was gifted to me, and taught me how to respect and also debunk the stigma around using one. Not all knives are created equally, and not every knife can do the job of another. I'm sharing the myths that I've heard in the kitchen, with evidence to debunk or confirm the accuracy of each one. Whether you're cooking at home or professionally, there are some knife myths you should ignore — while others might just have a ring of truth.