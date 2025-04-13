15 Kitchen Knife Myths Debunked By A Chef
Culinary school educates young chefs on knife safety, but cooking in a working kitchen teaches them knife culture. There are many myths surrounding the chef knife, its purpose, and its maintenance. Anyone who loves cooking can learn from professionals, who can also debunk common myths that are believed as fact. Cooking is an art form, and knives are the tools used to create a masterpiece. Believing the myths surrounding them might be keeping you from fully exploring your own culinary prowess.
My first chef knife was part of my college culinary kit, and this knife taught me the basics and gave me my first injury. My first working chef knife was gifted to me, and taught me how to respect and also debunk the stigma around using one. Not all knives are created equally, and not every knife can do the job of another. I'm sharing the myths that I've heard in the kitchen, with evidence to debunk or confirm the accuracy of each one. Whether you're cooking at home or professionally, there are some knife myths you should ignore — while others might just have a ring of truth.
MYTH: Chef knives can go in the dishwasher
If you plan on using a knife for years to come, or have any respect for stainless steel, it should be kept far away from the dishwasher. This common saying is completely true, and not following it is one of the biggest mistakes you can make with a knife. Putting a chef's knife in the dishwasher is an innocent mistake, and it helps to understand what happens to a knife when it undergoes a cleaning like this.
The dishwasher becomes an extreme environment for utensils that are not meant to be exposed to high heat. This heat impacts steel blades in a way that can be highly corrosive. This is particularly true for carbon steel, which is an especially expensive variety. The humidity from a dishwasher also creates condensation, which becomes a breeding ground for rust (yes, even for stainless steel). Leaving your knife in the dishwasher will expose it to both of these extremes for a long period of time. The best way to clean your knife is simply with warm water and soap, though some chefs take an optional extra step and oil their knives.
MYTH: Honing and sharpening are the same
This myth can be busted by knowing the definition of both these terms, but the thing to remember is that sharpening is not all-encompassing, and does not include honing. The process of honing is what's done with a knife steel. This is a steel rod that you'll see many chefs using in-between prep, when changing stations, or preparing to make precise cuts to food. It's a quick way to re-align the blade, essentially sharpening the existing edge.
Sharpening a blade, on the other hand, means shaving off a fine amount of metal to create a new edge. This is done for knives that can't be sharpened by honing, and require a new edge altogether. Sharpening is not done as frequently as honing and should be done with specialized tools, like a whetstone or a knife sharpener. Whetstones take training and practice to use, which makes an electric or manual knife sharpener the best option for a home cook. An electric sharpener is better than a manual pull-through sharpener, which is one of the worst sharpening methods for inexperienced cooks. The best option is to get knives professionally sharpened, which takes the guesswork out of sharpening and lasts far longer.
MYTH: Sharp knives are more dangerous
Nothing is more dangerous than a dull blade, or a lack of attention while using a sharp one. This reminder is given often in professional kitchens, so home cooks should know that the stigma around sharp knives is a full-blown myth. Understandably, many people are afraid of sharp blades, but the reality is that you're more likely to hurt yourself from the force needed to use a dull knife rather than the ease of slicing with a sharp one.
The force needed to cut through something with a dull knife leaves you prone to slippage — this is a common reason for injuries, because it's impossible to control the direction of the blade. Some people end up sawing at food with dull knives, which is not only dangerous but also wholly ineffective in creating even, precise cuts. Signs of a dull knife include resistance when slicing, unintentional diagonal cuts, and a dull or lackluster blade. If you notice any of these, it's time to hone your knife or get it sharpened.
MYTH: A larger chef knife is always better
Choosing a chef knife is surprisingly personal for anyone who loves cooking. It's a myth that larger chef knives are always better, but it is partially rooted in truth. Chef knives come in three sizes: 6-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch. Those who cook fairly often are usually more comfortable with a 10-inch, while less active cooks settle for an 8-inch. Hand size partially accounts for this choice, and those with smaller hands might lean toward an 8-inch for daily prep.
Personally, I recommend having either a 6" and an 8", or an 8" and a 10". Having multiple sizes allows versatility, and two of these make up half of the only four knives you'll ever really need. Having multiple knife sizes also helps hone knife skills, which makes cooking quicker and more efficient. Your go-to knife might be an 8 or 10-inch knife, but a 6-inch knife is useful for small prep, herb work, and pastry cuts. So while a larger knife is a well-rounded tool, smaller chef knives have equally important uses.
MYTH: Santoku knives are best for vegetables
A santoku quickly became one of my favorite knives when I first entered a professional kitchen. It's a myth that this is the only knife qualified for cutting vegetables, but it does have an edge (no pun intended). A santoku is a knife with multiple purposes, as its name implies; meaning "three uses" in Japanese, many santoku knives feature unique dimples. This is known as a Granton edge and lines the blade, creating air pockets to prevent food from sticking. While these are not unique to the santoku blade, they do help its ergonomic design while slicing, dicing, and mincing.
It's easy to rock this blade back and forth, making it ideal for a fine mince. The slightly curved tip of a santoku helps it glide across the board, while its thick blade doubles as a bench scraper to transport food. So, is it absolutely necessary to have a santoku? No, but you might find yourself falling in love with its stand-out kitchen performance.
MYTH: Knives only need to be sharpened once a year
Ultimately, the rate at which you sharpen knives depends on how often you use them, rather than only once a year. A good rule of thumb is every three to six months, at minimum. At work, I sometimes honed my knife multiple times a week, and sharpened it at least once a month. Chef knives should be sharpened much less outside a professional environment.
It is possible to over-sharpen a knife, which actually dulls the blade. The myth that a knife needs to be sharpened so infrequently likely stems from the assumption that a home cook uses their knife sparingly. This is not necessarily true, and you might find your knife requires more sharpening depending on the blade, metal type, and how often it's used. While there are plenty of knife hacks out there, the most important thing is to be comfortable with your skills, which will make it easier to know when your knife needs maintenance.
MYTH: You can't sharpen a knife without specialized tools
You may have heard that it's possible to sharpen a knife with a coffee mug, and I have a love-hate relationship with this because unfortunately, it's true. While it's not the most practical, the science behind this knife-sharpening method does hold water. Ceramic is used in both sharpening stones and mugs, although the latter is far more challenging to use. To use this method, you must be comfortable holding the knife at an angle against the exposed ceramic rim, and you'll need to be familiar with spotting the burr; a burr is created when enough friction causes the metal of the blade to curl up the opposite side of the one being sharpened. It's an indicator that you have the right pressure and angle, but it takes practice to smooth it out.
I do not and would never recommend this to a home cook, and wouldn't even recommend it to most professional chefs. We all learned how to use a knife steel for this reason, and it will always be more efficient than the bottom of a ceramic cup. For the average cook, a knife sharpener is preferable to ruining your favorite mug (or knife). This method will work if you're pressed for time and tools, but isn't a good idea in the long term.
MYTH: More expensive knives are better quality
Most people will shell out more money for a blade that promises durability. However, there's a catch to this myth: It's not the price you should be looking at, but the material. Cost isn't as much of an issue as the quality of knife metal. There's plenty of debate about how cost relates to material, but a blade is defined by its forging process. VG-10 steel, for example, is one of the highest-quality carbon steels you can find, and its durability comes from a very specific manufacturing process. If you have $429 to spare, this knife retains its edge and is easy to maintain. If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, a good knife is worth investing in.
Japanese knives, by comparison, are forged with a higher carbon content and can have a sharper edge but require more maintenance. These are a fraction of the cost, and sometimes out-perform the VG-10 in regard to sheer precision. Damascus steel is one that catches people's attention with its unique pattern, but it requires strict maintenance. Upkeep for this knife is unique, thanks to its design and the metal layering that happens during forging.
MYTH: It's bad luck to give a knife as a gift
There's an old kitchen myth that claims gifting someone a knife is bad luck. The superstition goes that offering a blade is symbolic of severing the relationship, resulting in bad luck for the receiver. Of course, this is nothing more than a superstition. In reality, the gift of a chef knife is thoughtful and practical, and doesn't mean anything except potentially better kitchen skills in the future.
To negate this myth, people gifted knives with a penny, which would then be returned to the gift-giver. This "interaction" would counteract any bad luck during the gift exchange, making a knife a perfectly reasonable gift. Pennies are often believed to be good luck, as an added benefit. This superstition has waned, but even so, maybe avoid giving someone a chef knife as a gift unless you're including a penny along with it.
MYTH: Riveted chef knives last longer
This myth has been debunked time and time again. High-quality knives, like this Global 8" Chef's Knife, have no rivets but are still grade-A in terms of performance. Today, rivets are more aesthetic than an indication of quality. The handle of a knife is designed for performance and ergonomic comfort, and some people prefer grips with rivets while others prefer a seamless feel. Handles are usually made of three materials: Wood, metal, or hard synthetic fiber. Metal handles are often lightweight, while wood handles are ergonomic. Carbon fiber handles are fancier and aren't prone to rust.
It's mostly a personal preference, but rivets don't mean one thing or the other as long as the brand is high-end. Quality comes down to performance, not aesthetics. Another thing to consider when making this choice is cleaning, as some people find knives with smooth, steel handles or no rivets to be easier.
MYTH: Expensive knives stay sharp indefinitely
This myth is debunked by virtue of the fact that knife sharpeners still exist. All knives require sharpening, and there's no brand out there that magically stays permanently sharp. Prevention is the best medicine, and this is also true of knife care. Keeping knives out of the dishwasher, storing them properly, and honing when needed are the best ways to ensure long-term sharpness. However, there are some options for those looking for low-maintenance knives.
A ceramic knife maintains its blade fairly well and, while it can't be sharpened at home, it won't dull as quickly as metal. Most people recommend Kyocera for this, since they're affordable but good quality. A Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Revolution Series 7-inch knife is a good starting choice. Another option is to invest in a German steel knife. These are typically more durable and can withstand a few inaccurate swipes with a knife steel because they're not as brittle as Japanese-style knives. For lack of a better word, they're heavy-duty and perfect for beginners. Some great options are a Messermeister Custom 8-inch Chef's Knife or a Mercer Culinary Renaissance 8-inch Chef's Knife.
MYTH: Japanese knives are always better
Japanese knives are renowned for their style, efficiency, and ease of use. Even so, the declaration they're the best knives out there is just not true. Many Japanese-style knives are works of art with specific uses, and it helps to become familiar with the types of steel from which blades are forged. Shun knives, like this Handcrafted Shun Sora 8-inch Chef's Knife, use Damascus steel, VG-10, Blue II Carbon, and high-carbon, low chromium steel. The latter is the most durable, but they all require regular maintenance and Blue II requires more extensive care. However, the benefit is that they can all cut through paper and bone alike faster than you can blink. The downside is their upkeep, as steel that retains its sharpness requires routine honing and sharpening. Does this make them better? No, not necessarily, but it does mean they appeal to a specific type of cook.
While I would definitely recommend a Japanese knife for a beginner just as easily as I would for an expert, there are many more that are equally fantastic. Victorinox is a Swiss-made brand that's often used in professional kitchens, and a Victorinox 8-inch Rosewood Chef's Knife is arguably great for beginners.
MYTH: Only cheap knives rust
All knives can rust, regardless of how expensive or inexpensive they are. This myth gets debunked thanks to science dictating what happens when water meets steel. Knives made of lower-quality metal rust quickly, but the same rule applies to these as it would to expensive knives: Take care of them properly. A hardy, German-steel knife such as a WÜSTHOF Classic 8-inch Chef's Knife can rust just as easily as a low-quality knife after being run through the dishwasher a few times.
To further disprove this myth, it's a well-known fact that high-quality carbon steel VG-10 is prone to pit corrosion. This can happen whenever moisture is left on a steel knife for a prolonged amount of time, resulting in rust spots. I've seen this commonly along the blade, but it can also happen on knives with wooden handles or handles that retain moisture after being cleaned.
MYTH: Most knives are right-handed
While the majority of the population is right-handed, the same is not true of chef knives. Most are created to be ambidextrous, which means you have little to worry about barring a highly-specialized knife brand. It's also untrue that most Japanese knives are made for right-handed people; the reason many Japanese knives are made for right or left-handed people is because many of them are specialized. Knives that are designed with a specific intention in mind, such as deboning, might be made with a single bevel vs. a double, which makes them less versatile for the left-handed population, but it's easy to simply search for the same knife with a double bevel.
Western-style knives are often more ambidextrous, appealing to a wider audience. These are the most common knives for home cooks, and are found predominantly in professional kitchens. These almost always have a bevel on both sides of the blade, making them easy to use for both left and right-handed cooks.
MYTH: Heavy chef knives are more dangerous
There's a common misconception that the weight of a chef knife dictates how safe it is, but safety comes down to knife skills rather than the weight of the knife blade and handle. Just as a sharper knife allows for more control, a weightier knife often lends the same. However, some people might find they can move more quickly and perform more precise cuts with a lightweight knife. Ultimately, it all depends on your proficiency with slicing and dicing, and how a knife feels in your hand.
I usually use Global knives. Options like a Global Model X Chef's Knife are fairly lightweight compared to most other steel-handled blades. I alternate these with Rhineland blades, which have a heavy counterweight in the handle for balance, and are made with heavier German steel. Switching between them is seamless depending on what prepping, so I can personally debunk the myth that heavy knives are dangerous.